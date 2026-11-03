Merz Pledges Further Support For Ukraine's Air Defense And Energy Sector Ahead Of Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz made this statement on Tuesday during a joint press conferenc with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Berlin, according to Ukrinform.

“In these difficult times, Ukraine can continue to rely on Germany without fail. We are continuing our support without wavering. And as winter approaches, two things are important-air defense and the energy sector,” Merz said.

According to the chancellor, Germany has already begun implementing measures to assist Ukraine in both of these areas.

“We have already launched further assistance in both areas in Kyiv, which we are now implementing. We want to provide additional winter aid and support for energy supplies before the end of this year,” the German chancellor emphasized.

Zelensky,hold talks in Berlin

Merz also underscored the readiness of German businesses to join in supporting Ukraine. According to him, plans are in place to deepen cooperation on November 20 during the ninth German-Ukrainian Economic Forum in Berlin.

As reported by Ukrinform, German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that a face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the Coalition of the Willing member states would be held on November 19 in Berlin to agree on the scope of further support for Ukraine in 2027, primarily military support.