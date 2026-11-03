Warming Centers Open In Kyiv Amid Severe Power Shortages

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

He said that at these centers, people can charge their phones and other devices and have a cup of hot tea.

Klitschko emphasized that the enemy continues to destroy Ukraine's unified power grid: both power generation and transmission infrastructure have been damaged. Due to attacks carried out in recent days, facilities at the Kyiv regional power hub, among others, have also sustained damage. Specialists are working to address the consequences.

Russian attack leaves 130 settlements without power in Zhytomyr region

As reported by Ukrinform, one of the Russian Federation's largest-scale attacks on Ukraine's energy sector has been ongoing since last night.

Emergency power outages are in effect in Kyiv and several regions.

Additionally, water supply has been temporarily cut of in the capital due to power outages at Kyivvodokanal facilities. Public electric transit services have been disrupted.