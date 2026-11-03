Zelensky At Berlin Security Conference: Russia Has Decided That Peaceful, United Europe Is Its Enemy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his speech on Tuesday at the Berlin Security Conference, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We see that Russia has already made up its mind. It has decided that a peaceful and united Europe is its enemy. And this is not something that will simply disappear in a year. Look at the military infrastructure Russia has been building in recent years. Is all of this really just for Ukraine? It's too much for just one country-Ukraine. It's directed against you,” Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the threat posed by Russia is not limited to its military aggression against Ukraine, and that Moscow uses various methods to undermine the security of other states, including hybrid operations and the spread of extremist ideas on social media.

He noted that such actions are aimed at intensifying conflicts within society and narrowing the space for democratic dialogue and international cooperation.

The President also drew attention to the need to jointly counter modern military threats, particularly massive missile and drone attacks.

pledges further support for Ukraine's air defense and energy sector ahead of winte

“No European country can single-handedly protect its airspace from the number of ballistic missiles that Russia or any other enemy of the West could launch. No country can single-handedly build an effective defense against drones,” he emphasized.

Zelensky stressed that ensuring security requires cooperation among nations, the development of joint defense capabilities, and the preservation of European unity.

He also warned that new technologies-including artificial intelligence, long-range drones, and satellite-disabling systems-will make security challenges increasingly complex for individual nations.

As previously reported, the President of Ukraine is participating in the Berlin Security Conference as part of his visit to Germany, during which he held talks with Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.