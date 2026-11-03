Melania Trump To Host Russian, Ukrainian Teams At White House

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The White House announced in a press release on Tuesday that United States First Lady Melania Trump will receive Russian and Ukrainian representatives at the White House on Thursday, November 5.

"Mrs. Trump independently initiated engagement between the two warring nations and successfully secured a ceasefire in Oleshky and the surrounding Kherson region. This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady," the White House said, adding that Melania Trump will deliver remarks on the ceasefire in Oleshky on Thursday at 11:00 am ET.

The first lady previously secured the ceasefire in Oleshky, which went into effect on October 27 and ended on November 1, allowing the evacuation of Ukrainian civilians.