Israel's Lapid: We Must Remove Netanyahu

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that it is necessary to remove Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government from power.

"We are facing a grave and dangerous attempt to undermine the election results. We must form a government. The conduct of recent days is just another reminder that we need to remove Netanyahu from the Prime Minister's Office," Lapid told reporters ahead of the anti-Netanyahu bloc meeting in the city of Herzliya.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot, Beyachad party leader Naftali Bennett, Democrats chairman Yair Golan and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman joined Lapid in Herzliya to coordinate moves ahead of the consultations with President Isaac Herzog over who should form the next government. This bloc won 48 Knesset seats in last week's elections, while a minimum of 61 seats is needed to form a government.