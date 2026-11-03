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Nadiya N. Ali

Nadiya N. Ali


Date: 2026-11-03 01:37:09

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor, Sociology, Trent University
Profile Articles

Nadiya is an Assistant Professor specializing in Critical Race, Black Studies, Islamophobia, and Anti-Black Islamophobia at Trent University. Nadiya is passionate about community-action research and working on issues of social justice and inclusion.

Experience
  • 2022–present Assistant Professor, Trent University
Education
  • 2022 York University, PhD

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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