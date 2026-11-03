Nadiya N. Ali

Nadiya is an Assistant Professor specializing in Critical Race, Black Studies, Islamophobia, and Anti-Black Islamophobia at Trent University. Nadiya is passionate about community-action research and working on issues of social justice and inclusion.

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