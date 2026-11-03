Anna Hargreaves

Professor of Conservation Ecology & Evolution, McGill University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am an evolutionary ecologist in McGill University's Department of Biology. My research focuses on interactions among species (biotic interactions) and the dynamics of species distributions. I conduct large experiments in natural environments to test and refine theoretical ideas in ecology and evolution that have practical conservation relevance. I am especially interested in adaptation in range-edge populations, interactions among flowers and their visitors, and the role biotic interactions play in shaping species' geographic distributions.

​​In addition to research, I care deeply about science education. One of my on-going goals is to conduct outreach that helps improve public scientific literacy and foster an appreciation for the beautiful complexity of the natural world.

–present Professor of Conservation Ecology & Evolution, McGill University

2014 Queen's University, PhD Biology (Ecology & Evolution)

ExperienceEducationHonours

American Society of Naturalists Young Investigator Award