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Gabriella Santini

Gabriella Santini


Date: 2026-11-03 01:37:08

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Post-doctoral Researcher in Anthropology, UCL
Profile Articles

My doctoral research explored human-animal relations in East African wildlife conservation spaces. More broadly, my research interests include political ecology, environmental perception, debates around conservation and extinction, climate change resiliency, economic development, and Indigenous land rights. Since completing my PhD, I have researched the role of gender in biodiversity policy and action.

Experience
  • 2021–2025 PhD Candidate, University College London
Grants and Contracts
  • 2023 Small Grant Role: Funding Source: Parkes Foundation
  • 2023 Emslie Horniman Anthropological Scholarship Fund Role: Funding Source: Royal Anthropological Institute
  • 2021 Doctoral Fellowship Role: Funding Source: Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada
Professional Memberships
  • Environmental Studies Association of Canada
  • Royal Anthropological Institute

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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