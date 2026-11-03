Gabriella Santini

My doctoral research explored human-animal relations in East African wildlife conservation spaces. More broadly, my research interests include political ecology, environmental perception, debates around conservation and extinction, climate change resiliency, economic development, and Indigenous land rights. Since completing my PhD, I have researched the role of gender in biodiversity policy and action.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.