Hotwire Names Karyn Barr US CEO
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Hotwire Global has named Karyn Barr US CEO, the latest in a string of senior appointments at the agency under global CEO Grant Toups.
Barr, who most recently led Zeno Group's US technology practice, will oversee Hotwire's US business and join the firm's global executive committee. She starts November 16.
Barr's responsibilities wil include strengthening the agency's integrated communications and marketing offering, including earned and paid media, SEO, and generative engine optimization, supported by the firm's AI consultancy capabilities.
Barr brings extensive technology communications experience to Hotwire, having spent nearly two decades at Allison Worldwide, where she held several senior positions, including president of global operations for its technology practice. She also co-founded the agency's global AI center of excellence and proprietary product suite.
Toups said Barr's appointment reflects the agency's efforts to adapt to changes in the communications and marketing industry.
"The industry is changing fast, and the communicators of the future need a partner already at home in what comes next, happy to take things apart and make them better," said Toups.
Barr's appointment also comes amid a broader series of leadership changes at Hotwire since Toups took over as global CE in January, succeeding Heather Kernahan.
In April, Hotwire restructured its leadership team, naming Ute Hildebrandt global chief strategy officer and Will Hutchinson global chief operating officer. Laura Macdonald, previously chief growth officer, was named president of the Americas, overseeing the agency's communications business across the region.
Macdonald subsequently left Hotwire to join Finn Partners in September as global technology practice leader, after more than a decade with the agency.
Barr, who most recently led Zeno Group's US technology practice, will oversee Hotwire's US business and join the firm's global executive committee. She starts November 16.
Barr's responsibilities wil include strengthening the agency's integrated communications and marketing offering, including earned and paid media, SEO, and generative engine optimization, supported by the firm's AI consultancy capabilities.
Barr brings extensive technology communications experience to Hotwire, having spent nearly two decades at Allison Worldwide, where she held several senior positions, including president of global operations for its technology practice. She also co-founded the agency's global AI center of excellence and proprietary product suite.
Toups said Barr's appointment reflects the agency's efforts to adapt to changes in the communications and marketing industry.
"The industry is changing fast, and the communicators of the future need a partner already at home in what comes next, happy to take things apart and make them better," said Toups.
Barr's appointment also comes amid a broader series of leadership changes at Hotwire since Toups took over as global CE in January, succeeding Heather Kernahan.
In April, Hotwire restructured its leadership team, naming Ute Hildebrandt global chief strategy officer and Will Hutchinson global chief operating officer. Laura Macdonald, previously chief growth officer, was named president of the Americas, overseeing the agency's communications business across the region.
Macdonald subsequently left Hotwire to join Finn Partners in September as global technology practice leader, after more than a decade with the agency.
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