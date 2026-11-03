New Model For GPU Computing Power Leasing FUTURE MANKEY Enables Anyone To Participate In Investment

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

As artificial intelligence continues to develop rapidly, demand for computing infrastructure has become an increasingly important issue for the global technology industry. One business model receiving growing attention is GPU computing power leasing, which allows organizations to access high-performance computing resources without necessarily purchasing and maintaining their own hardware.







Historically, AI computing infrastructure was primarily financed, developed, and operated by major technology companies and specialized data center providers. However, the expansion of cloud computing, GPU-sharing platforms, and equipment leasing arrangements has contributed to a more diverse infrastructure market.

These developments have also created new forms of commercial cooperation involving equipment owners, infrastructure operators, cloud service providers, and businesses that require computing resources.

For smaller companies and other market participants, understanding these developments requires examining the underlying infrastructure, operating costs, contractual arrangements, and technical requirements associated with computing power leasing.

$63 Billion in Financing: AI Computing Power Leasing Attracts Wall Street Capital

On October 26, Bank of America, Blackstone, Citi, and Morgan Stanley jointly announced an AI computing infrastructure financing transaction reportedly valued at $63 billion.

According to the announcement, the financing is intended to support the acquisition of Broadcom AI accelerator chips and networking equipment. These computing resources are expected to be provided to artificial intelligence company Anthropic through long-term leasing arrangements, with equipment deliveries anticipated to begin in 2027.

The transaction illustrates the growing relationship between the financial sector and the AI infrastructure industry.

Rather than relying exclusively on direct hardware purchases, technology companies increasingly use financing structures, equipment leasing, and long-term infrastructure agreements to manage the substantial capital requirements associated with AI development.

For financial institutions, these arrangements represent an opportunity to participate in the financing of digital infrastructure. For technology companies, they can provide access to computing capacity while distributing equipment acquisition and ownership costs across different contractual arrangements.

The development also demonstrates how computing infrastructure is becoming an increasingly important component of the broader financial and technology markets.

FUTURE MANKEY: An Example of Participation in the GPU Computing Market

The expansion of GPU infrastructure has encouraged the development of different commercial operating models, including equipment leasing, shared computing resources, and infrastructure management services.

FUTURE MANKEY

As with other companies in this industry, an assessment of its operations requires consideration of equipment ownership, server deployment, infrastructure management, customer demand, and the contractual terms governing participation.

The company's described cooperation arrangements include three primary models:

Share Leasing | Fractional GPU Leasing

GPU share leasing is a model in which the rights to computing infrastructure or equipment are divided into smaller contractual units (starting from a minimum share of 0.1%).

Instead of having to independently purchase and operate an entire GPU server, participants can enter into agreements to acquire a specific fractional interest in an infrastructure project.

The contractual framework defines the participants' rights, financial obligations, the allocation of operating costs, and the arrangements for the distribution of project earnings.

The model described by FUTURE MANKEY is a form of fractional participation in shared GPU infrastructure.

This approach makes user capital more flexible, versatile, and sustainable.

Machine Leasing | Full GPU Server Leasing

Whole-system leasing refers to acquiring the revenue rights to an entire GPU server or a designated computing system under a leasing contract.

Operating a GPU server involves deducting hosting fees (which include various costs such as electricity, cooling, network connectivity, hardware maintenance, software management, and data center hosting). All remaining revenue goes to the user.

Leasing an entire GPU server offers the highest equipment utilization, uptime, customer demand, service pricing, and operational efficiency, without the need for waiting.

Partner Program | Partnership and Project Organization

Participants can organize GPU cooperation projects according to platform rules.

Project initiators only need to subscribe to a minimum of 10% of the project to begin inviting other eligible partners.

They may also receive additional project organization rewards as specified in their contracts.

This model is particularly suitable for team promotion and allows greater flexibility in capital allocation.

Project initiators can receive an additional 5% reward and gain access to the earning conditions associated with a complete GPU server.

Participate From Home: How Does GPU Computing Power Leasing Generate Revenue?

The commercial foundation of GPU computing power leasing comes from the real computing needs of AI companies, developers, and research institutions worldwide.

Our customer base also includes companies from China, where demand for AI computing power is growing rapidly.

These customers pay for computing services according to contractual agreements, providing the foundation for our ability to maintain long-term profitability.

The company deducts Hosting Fees, which include maintenance, electricity, and other operating expenses, from the relevant revenue.

The remaining operating income belongs to investors and may be available for distribution to project participants.

Users only need to monitor operational data and manage their contractual rights without personally maintaining the servers.

The AI Computing Economy Is Creating More Ways to Participate

From major Wall Street financing transactions to GPU sharing and cloud computing services, the AI infrastructure industry is developing increasingly diverse business cooperation models.

To encourage customer participation and support global expansion, FUTURE MANKEY has also introduced an Equity Incentive Program.

FUTURE MANKEY aims to help more eligible participants understand the GPU computing power leasing market through transparent project rules, flexible participation models, and professional infrastructure operating services.

FUTURE MANKEY - Compute the Future.

New User Registration Bonus:

Register now and receive a $1,000 trial credit to participate in an eligible high-performance GPU



Official Website:

Risk Disclosure: GPU computing power leasing involves risks related to equipment depreciation, operations, and market demand. Returns may fluctuate due to market conditions and other financial changes. However, we will make every effort to protect users' earnings. If a project is unable to guarantee returns, we will consider refunding the principal. Specific participation conditions, contractual rights, and obligations are subject to applicable laws and formal agreements.