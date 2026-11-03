Bengaluru Metro Pink Line: PM Modi To Inaugurate New Stretch On November 13 Check Route, Stations And Key Details

MENAFN - Live Mint) Bengaluru's long-awaited Metro Pink Line is set to take a major step towards opening, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to inaugurate its 7.5-km elevated section on 13 November 2026.

PM Modi to inaugurate new route in Bengaluru's Pink Line metro

The stretch, connecting Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere in south Bengaluru, has already received safety clearance, bringing passenger services closer to reality.

The inauguration will also take Bengaluru 's operational Metro network beyond the 100-km mark for the first time. Once the new section opens, Namma Metro's operational network will expand from 96.1 km to 103.6 km, making it India's second-largest Metro network after Delhi.

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Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya confirmed the date in a post on X, while Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda also announced the development. Surya said Modi would travel from Tavarekere to the IIMB-Bilekahalli station before formally launching commercial services.

Which stations will open on 13 November?

The first operational section of the Pink Line will cover seven stations:

Kalena Agrahara

Hulimavu

IIMB

JP Nagar 4th Phase

Jayadeva Hospital

Ragigudda

Tavarekere

The new stretch is expected to benefit commuters travelling along Bannerghatta Road and people living or working around Hulimavu, JP Nagar and the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB ).

One of the most important stations on this section will be Jayadeva Hospital. It will provide an interchange with the existing Yellow Line, which connects RV Road with Bommasandra and serves the Electronics City IT corridor. This will give commuters from south Bengaluru another way to reach the city's major employment areas without depending entirely on road transport.

The 7.5-km elevated stretch received clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) on 28 October, following inspections and safety assessments. The approval was an important step towards starting passenger operations.

What about the remaining Pink Line route?

The 7.5-km elevated section is only part of the larger Pink Line project. The complete corridor will run for approximately 21.25 km, connecting Kalena Agrahara in south Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north.

It will include a 13.76-km underground section, which is still undergoing work. The remaining stretch requires the installation and integration of platform screen doors and signalling systems before it can begin passenger operations.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has indicated that trial runs on the underground section are planned for November. The section is expected to become operational in 2027, with the corporation targeting May 2027 for the opening of the entire Pink Line.

The complete corridor will have 18 stations and is expected to improve connectivity between several important residential, commercial and employment areas of Bengaluru.

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The Pink Line has faced several construction delays, with work on its elevated section beginning in 2017. The project was expected to open much earlier, but construction and other technical requirements pushed back the timelines.

The upcoming opening is particularly important for commuters who regularly travel along Bannerghatta Road, where traffic congestion is a common problem during peak hours.

For now, the 13 November event is expected to mark the beginning of passenger operations on the elevated section. The bigger milestone will come when the underground stretch is completed and the entire Pink Line becomes operational in 2027.