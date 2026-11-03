Eritrea: Training On Administration And Leadership

The National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students branch in the Senafe sub-zone provided training on administration and leadership to 25 youth in Senafe town who are active in the activities of the union branch.

Noting that the union branch is working to expand its organization to the level of administrative areas and schools across the sub-zone, Mr. Habteab Negasi, Head of the union branch, said that the training will make a significant contribution to realizing the program.

The participants indicated that the training had significantly enhanced their administrative and leadership knowledge and called for its continuation.

Commending the efforts being exerted by the union branch to enhance the overall capacity of the youth, Mr. Idris Shiker, Administrator of the sub-zone, called on all partner institutions to play their part in the effort.

At the event, a 15-member executive committee representing all organizations of the union branch was elected.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.