Caremetx Names Kurt Brumme Chief Executive Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bethesda, MD, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, the market-leading provider of technology-enabled patient access and pharmacy solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers, today announced that its Board of Managers has named Kurt Brumme Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Brumme joined CareMetx as Chief Financial Officer in 2025, where he led the company's financial strategy and corporate development effort. He brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and investing roles, with a track record of building and scaling high-growth companies across healthcare technology, outsourced payer services, and biopharma commercialization.

“I joined CareMetx because we help solve one of healthcare's most important challenges: how patients access and afford life-saving treatment,” said Brumme.“I'm honored to carry that mission forward. At a time of significant technological change and complexity for our customers, CareMetx is uniquely positioned as a trusted partner that combines technology and experienced people to deliver integrated solutions for patients, providers, and the manufacturers we serve.”

Mr. Brumme steps into the role at a pivotal moment. CareMetx has built significant momentum, advanced its core technology platform, and expanded its scale with the acquisition of Cencora's U.S. patient services and free goods pharmacy business. These investments in growth position the company to impact more patients and providers, while continuing to expand its client footprint and reach across the broader commercialization ecosystem in the years ahead.

“As the industry grows more complex, manufacturers need a partner that invests ahead of the curve, and Kurt brings the vision and discipline to keep doing exactly that,” said Greg Morris, CareMetx's President & Chief Strategy Officer.“Our leadership team and company are well positioned for what's next.”

Brumme added,“I am excited to partner with Greg, the broader CareMetx team and our Board, to drive the company's next phase of growth.”

As part of this transition, Mr. Morris will continue to lead CareMetx's strategy and commercial efforts in his capacity as President and Chief Strategy Officer, helping align innovative solutions with client needs and maintaining the company's commercial momentum.

About CareMetx

CareMetx is the Collective IntelligenceSM partner for specialty therapy access, transforming complexity into clarity across the treatment journey. Built for a new era of specialty care, CareMetx connects data, decisions, and delivery in real time to ensure patients progress through treatment with fewer barriers.

Founded in 2011, CareMetx brings more than a decade of experience supporting patients and manufacturers across the most complex access environments. The company has built a strong foundation in compassionate advocacy and operational execution, supporting more than 300 pharmaceutical brands as specialty therapies have expanded in scale and complexity.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx continues to advance patient services by pairing that foundation with intelligence-driven technology. Through Collective Intelligence, CareMetx proactively orchestrates access across the ecosystem- reducing friction, improving coordination, and helping more patients start and stay on therapy with confidence.

CONTACT: Karen Kopitzke CareMetx, LLC...