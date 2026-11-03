Elon Musk Is Coming For Your Phone. James Altucher's Latest Free Presentation Shows What Comes Next.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Regulators cleared SpaceX to build up to 15,000 satellites for direct-to-device service. Altucher says it's only a small piece of what he calls Elon's“100X” plan.

Baltimore, MD, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elon Musk wants the next cell tower to be hundreds of miles over your head. Washington just gave him the go-ahead.

The Federal Communications Commission has approved SpaceX to build up to 15,000 satellites designed to connect straight to ordinary phones. No dish. No special terminal. Just a signal from orbit, reaching places ground networks can't.

That's more satellites than Musk has in orbit so far.

In a new free presentation, tech analyst James Altucher says this is just the beginning. Musk, he says, is already working on a plan for“one hundred times the amount of satellites he's already launched.”

No Dish Required. That's the Goal.

Traditional satellite internet needs its own equipment on your roof. The goal is to connect the phone already in your pocket.

There's still work to do. Real-world service depends on phones, spectrum rights, performance and deals with carriers. An approval doesn't mean 15,000 satellites are flying, or that every phone connects tomorrow.

But the direction is clear. SpaceX wants satellite service to work like any other signal. Invisible, everywhere and always on.

Bigger Than Phones

For years, satellites worked quietly in the background. Navigation. Weather. TV. Direct-to-device makes them personal. Someday, a phone in the middle of nowhere might lean on a satellite instead of a tower.

Altucher believes something even bigger is coming. He points to a SpaceX filing with the FCC that lays out plans for one million AI data center satellites.

“I am not talking about satellites that beam internet or take pictures of the earth,” Altucher says.“This is much bigger than Starlink.”

Musk already has the pieces to try it. According to Altucher, Musk“controls the world's most powerful, private satellite array... And no one else is even close.” And he has the rockets to keep launching more.

What Connects It All?

A giant constellation isn't thousands of separate machines. It's one network. Data has to move between satellites, down to the ground and out to customers, fast and without a break.

Altucher says that's the one piece Musk didn't build himself. He calls it the“nervous system” of Musk's network. And he believes one small outside supplier provides it.

This isn't an ordinary vendor deal, according to Altucher.“Elon lent his own engineers and scientists to help create” the technology with the supplier, he says. Its chips, he adds,“are in every satellite he has launched so far. And they are designed to be in the million more he wants to send up.”

This approval is about phones, not an orbital AI data center. But it's one more step in Musk's push to make space part of everyday life, and one more reason Altucher is watching the companies that keep the signals moving.

About This Presentation

Fifteen thousand satellites is just the warm-up. In this free on-demand presentation, James Altucher lays out the far bigger plan he believes is hiding inside a SpaceX filing. He also explains why one little-known supplier could ride along with every satellite Musk sends up. Watch it here.

About James Altucher

James Altucher saw SpaceX's potential long before most of Wall Street did. In 2016, he was writing about how the company could change the future of mankind. Years before a single share traded, he predicted Elon would pull off a“SuperIPO.” That foresight comes from three decades in finance, managing hedge funds and working alongside some of the most famous hedge fund managers on Wall Street.

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