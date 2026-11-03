DEADLINE ALERT For Doximity, Inc. (DOCS), Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (HONA), And Bank Of America Corporation (BAC): The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors Of Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lead plaintiff deadlines are approaching in securities class actions filed on behalf of investors in Doximity, Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., and Bank Of America Corporation

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly traded companies: Doximity, Inc., Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., and Bank Of America Corporation. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their investments are urged to contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about these class actions to discuss their legal rights, at (215) 638-4847 or by email to....

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS )



Class period: August 8, 2024 to May 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 16, 2026 Case: Michigan Laborers' Pension Fund v. Doximity Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California



The Doximity, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Doximity overstated the impact that its Newsfeed had on its revenue growth; (ii) the Company was losing market share to its competitors with more favorable pricing and engagement models; and (iii) the Company was using banner ads and e-newsletters instead of deep engagement tactics.

Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA )



Class period: June 29, 2026 to September 1, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: November 23, 2026 Case: Green v. Honeywell Aerospace, Inc., et al., filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona



The Honeywell Aerospace, Inc. complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) a small percentage of the Company's suppliers had a“disproportionate impact” on sales; (ii) those suppliers were suffering supply constraints; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material unfavorable impact on sales and profitability; and (iv) the Company was under investigation for potential violations of the False Claims Act for failing to comply with cybersecurity requirements for government contracts.

Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC )



Class period: August 1, 2025 to October 13, 2026

Lead plaintiff deadline: December 15, 2026 Case: New England Teamsters Pension Fund v. Bank of America Corporation et al., filed in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York



The Bank Of America Corporation complaint alleges that throughout the class period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) systemic weaknesses in BANA's BSA/AML program caused it to fail to properly monitor trillions of dollars in transactions and to miss, delay, or file inaccurate or incomplete suspicious activity reports involving billions of dollars in suspicious activity; (ii) internal reports had documented BANA's BSA/AML deficiencies for years, yet BANA had not adequately remedied them after the 2024 Consent Order; (iii) BANA also had deficiencies in its sanctions compliance program and processed transactions later identified as apparent violations of multiple sanctions programs; and (iv) fixing these deficiencies required significant additional compliance resources and exposed BANA to substantial penalties and costs.

Next steps for investors in these cases

If you wish to learn more about these class actions, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith by telephone at (215) 638-4847, by email to..., or visit the firm's website.

To be a member of these class actions, you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. No class has been certified yet in any of these cases.

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847



This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.