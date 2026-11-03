Steinberg Law Firm Partner Michael Jordan Named To SC Lawyers Weekly 'Managing Partners To Watch' 2026 List

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– Steinberg Law Firm announced that partner Michael J. Jordan has been selected for SC Lawyers Weekly's“Managing Partners to Watch,” a recognition highlighting law firm partners whose work and leadership are drawing wider attention in the legal community.

The“Managing Partners to Watch” feature, published by SC Lawyers Weekly, highlights partners across South Carolina who are recognized as emerging leaders within their firms and practice areas. The list, which is part of SC Lawyers Weekly's ongoing coverage of the legal profession in the state, spotlights attorneys whose practices, casework, and management roles indicate a growing influence on the bar and the communities they serve.

As managing partner, Mr. Jordan oversees the day-to-day business of Steinberg Law Firm, including operations, human resources, marketing, and accounting. Under his leadership, the firm has expanded its management team and brought in experienced professionals to guide its next stage of growth, strengthening the foundation behind a practice that has served injured South Carolinians since 1927. He pairs that leadership with an active trial practice representing injured workers and accident victims.

Mr. Jordan's selection by SC Lawyers Weekly adds to a series of recognitions he has received from legal publications and professional organizations like Best Lawyers, Elite Lawyer, and Attorney at Law Magazine. He has also been named one of the Top 100 Trial Lawyers and has served as President of the Berkeley County Bar Association and the South Carolina Injured Workers' Advocates. These third-party publications typically assess attorneys based on peer review, professional achievement, and standing in the bar.

Mr. Jordan's role extends beyond his individual caseload. He is involved in mentoring less experienced attorneys, contributing to the firm's case review and litigation planning, and participating in broader discussions about how the firm serves injured people in North Charleston, Goose Creek, Summerville, and surrounding communities. A native of Columbia, he earned his bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina and his law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law.

The Steinberg Law Firm has represented South Carolinians in personal injury and workers' compensation matters for decades, with a focus on access to counsel for working families.



To learn more about the firm, visit .

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Steinberg Law Firm Partner Michael Jordan Named to SC Lawyers Weekly 'Managing Partners to Watch' 2026 List News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 03, 2026, 18:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.