NAACP Opens Submissions To African Creators Across The Continent

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Ten new categories of the NAACP Image Awards honor African film, TV and recording artists

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The NAACP is expanding its celebration of Black excellence on a global scale with the introduction of 10 new African categories for the 58th NAACP Image Awards, recognizing outstanding achievements in motion pictures, television, streaming and music across the African continent.This landmark expansion underscores the NAACP's ongoing commitment to elevating diverse voices, amplifying authentic storytelling and celebrating the extraordinary talent shaping the global entertainment landscape. For the first time, African creators and entertainment professionals will have the opportunity to submit their work for consideration in dedicated categories recognizing artistic excellence and creative contributions from across the continent.The initiative welcomes eligible submissions from creators representing all five African Union regions-Central, Eastern, Northern, Southern and Western Africa-encompassing all 55 African Union member states.As African film, television and music continue to captivate audiences worldwide, these new categories aim to provide an expanded platform for African storytellers, performers, filmmakers and recording artists whose work is influencing culture and redefining entertainment on an international stage.TEN NEW AFRICAN CATEGORIESThe newly introduced categories will recognize excellence across three major entertainment disciplines:MOTION PICTUREOutstanding African Motion PictureOutstanding Actor in an African Motion PictureOutstanding Actress in an African Motion PictureOutstanding Directing in an African Motion PictureTELEVISION & STREAMINGOutstanding African Television SeriesOutstanding Actor in an African Television SeriesOutstanding Actress in an African Television SeriesRECORDINGOutstanding African AlbumOutstanding African New ArtistOutstanding African SongELIGIBILITY AND SUBMISSION DETAILSThe NAACP invites eligible African filmmakers, actors, directors, television creators, musicians, recording artists and entertainment professionals to submit qualifying work released between January 1, 2026 through December 31, 2026. Any project or performance from years prior or re-broadcasted do not meet the eligibility requirements.Submissions are open to eligible creators from all 55 African Union member states across the following regions:Central Africa: Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, and São Tomé and Príncipe.Eastern Africa: Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.Northern Africa: Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, and Tunisia.Southern Africa: Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.Western Africa: Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, Côte d'Ivoire, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo.Applicants are encouraged to review the complete eligibility criteria, submission guidelines and requirements before submitting their work.Only submitted work will be reviewed for consideration. All entries are evaluated and narrowed to the top five in each category by members of the NAACP Image Awards Nominating Committees, which are comprised of individuals within the entertainment industry (studio/network executives, actors, artists, managers, agents, publicists, journalists, literary agents, and others), NAACP Board members, NAACP Foundation Trustees, staff, partners, and others.The final submission deadline is Friday, November 13, 2026.For eligibility requirements and to submit work for consideration, visit .One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP Image Awards draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years' attendees and winners include Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Coogler, Colman Domingo, Sterling K. Brown, Kamala Harris, Dave Chapelle, Keke Palmer, The Wayans Family, Deon Cole, Cynthia Erivo, June Ambrose, Usher, New Edition, Fantasia Barrino, Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Courtney B. Vance, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Amanda Gorman, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.Instagram: @naacpimageawards |Twitter: @naacpimageaward| Facebook: /naacpimageaward | Tik Tok: #NAACPImageAwards

Ariana Drummond

NAACP IMAGE AWARDS

...

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NAACP Opens Submissions to African Creators Across the Continent News Provided By Walker Media and Marketing November 03, 2026, 18:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.