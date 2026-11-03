Thanksgiving Has A New Address: Kitchen + Kocktails By Kevin Kelley Announces Thanksgiving Dining Across Eight Cities

Celebrate Thanksgiving with Stuffed Turkey Legs, Southern sides, fall cocktails & our full menu from 4–10 PM. Holiday catering available!

- Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin KelleyNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Thanksgiving, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is inviting guests to leave the cooking behind and gather around the table for a holiday celebration filled with elevated Southern comfort food, crafted Kocktails, and signature“Welcome Home” hospitality.All eight locations nationwide will welcome guests on Thursday, November 26, 2026, from 4–10 PM local time, offering a Thanksgiving dining experience for families, friends, and travelers celebrating away from home.A Southern Twist on Thanksgiving TraditionsAt the center of this year's holiday offerings are Stuffed Turkey Legs, featuring a choice of Mac and Cheese, Dirty Rice, or Greens. Guests can also enjoy traditional favorites, including Dressing and Sweet Potato Pie.Adding to the celebration is a seasonal collection of fall Kocktails:. White Chocolate Matcha Cream. Apple Pie. Whipped Pumpkin Spice. Reverse Crème Brûlée EspressoFor guests who want to enjoy their favorite dishes, the full Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley dining menu will also be available, making it possible to celebrate Thanksgiving with traditional holiday selections, signature Southern favorites, or a combination of both.Our Home or Yours: Holiday Catering AvailableFor those hosting Thanksgiving gatherings at home, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is also offering holiday catering, bringing Southern-inspired flavors to celebrations beyond the restaurant.Whether guests are gathering for a family tradition, meeting friends for a holiday toast, or creating new Thanksgiving memories, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is providing a welcoming place to celebrate.Thanksgiving Dining LocationsAll eight restaurants will be open Thursday, November 26, from 4–10 PM local time.. Dallas: 1933 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75201. Chicago: 339 N Dearborn St, Chicago, IL 60654. Atlanta: 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Suite 3030, Atlanta, GA 30346. Washington, D.C.: 1300 I St NW, Washington, DC 20005. Charlotte: 210 E Trade St, Suite A104B, Charlotte, NC 28202. Philadelphia: 225 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107. Miami: 2838 NW 2nd Ave, Building 2, Miami, FL 33127. New York City: 7 Times Square, New York, NY 10036Thanksgiving reservations are encouraged. Guests can explore dining reservations and holiday catering at KitchenKocktailsUSA.About Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin KelleyFounded in Dallas in 2020 by attorney and entrepreneur Kevin Kelley, Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley is a growing national restaurant concept known for elevated Southern comfort food, crafted Kocktails, and its signature“Welcome Home” hospitality. The brand operates eight locations across Dallas, Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Charlotte, Philadelphia, Miami, and New York City.Media Contact:Candi MarshallPR & Social Media Manager...

Candi Marshall

Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley

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Thanksgiving Has a New Address: Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley Announces Thanksgiving Dining Across Eight Cities News Provided By Kitchen + Kocktails by Kevin Kelley November 03, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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