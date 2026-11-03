Tempo® Introduces T5600 And T5800 Series For Connected Fiber Power And Loss Testing

Tempos T5600 OPM and T5800 SLS fiber testers

Tempo T5600 OPM and T5800 SLS Series with mobile app

Tempo

Optical power meters, light sources and pre-paired kits deliver accurate, documented testing across FTTH, PON, MSO/CATV, enterprise and data center networks

- Oleg Fishel, VP at Tempo CommunicationsVISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tempo, a leading manufacturer of test and measurement solutions for communications professionals, today announced the launch of the T5600 Series Optical Power Meters and T5800 Series Stabilized Light Sources, a matched family of fiber test instruments designed for accurate power measurement, insertion-loss testing and simplified field documentation.Together, the T5600 and T5800 Series provide technicians with a flexible testing platform for a broad range of fiber applications, including FTTH, PON and XGS-PON, MSO/CATV, enterprise networks, data center multimode fiber and 1625 nm maintenance applications.“Fiber technicians need accurate measurements, but the measurement itself is only part of the job,” said Oleg Fishel, VP at Tempo.“The T5600 and T5800 Series were designed as a complete testing family, giving technicians the flexibility to select the right meter and source for the network while making it much easier to capture, organize and report their results.”The T5600 Series includes two InGaAs optical power meters designed for different field applications.The T5610 provides a +6 to −60 dBm measurement range for standard telecommunications and fiber applications, while the T5620 High Power OPM extends the upper measurement range to +26 dBm for amplified MSO/CATV and other high-power optical networks.Both models provide ±0.09 dB calibration accuracy and are calibrated at 10 wavelengths from 850 to 1650 nm, including wavelengths used for PON, XGS-PON and out-of-band fiber monitoring.The T5600 Series also connects via Bluetooth to Tempo's free Field Capture app, allowing technicians to capture readings without manual entry. Test results can be automatically associated with GPS location, timestamp, and technician ID, organized by job and unit, checked against pass/fail thresholds in the field and exported as a CSV file.Additional T5600 features include 500-reading internal memory, tone detection from 200 to 2500 Hz, and up to 300 hours of typical battery life.Designed to pair with the T5600 Series for insertion-loss testing, the T5800 Series provides four stabilized light source configurations:.T5820: 1310/1550 nm dual-laser singlemode source for FTTH, outside plant, and enterprise applications.T5825: 850/1300 nm dual-LED multimode source for data center and LAN applications.T5830: 1310/1490/1550 nm triple-laser singlemode source for GPON/PON testing.T5835: 1310/1550/1625 nm triple-laser singlemode source for applications including out-of-band and live-fiber maintenanceLaser models offer output adjustment over a 3 dB range in 0.1 dB steps, while the series supports 270 Hz, 1 kHz, and 2 kHz modulation and multi-fiber identification for up to 12 fibers.When paired with a T5600 OPM, the T5800 Series provides a complete platform for documented loss testing across singlemode, multimode, PON, and maintenance applications.Tempo is also offering pre-paired T5600/T5800 test kits, matching optical power meters and stabilized light sources for specific applications.Kit configurations are available for standard singlemode telco, high-power MSO, PON, multimode, 1625 nm, and combined singlemode/multimode testing. Instruments are supplied together in a matched carry case, providing technicians and contractors with a ready-to-use solution without having to configure individual meter and source combinations.Both the T5600 and T5800 Series feature rugged, field-ready designs with IP54 protection, AA battery operation with USB-C power capability, a three-year warranty and are available now through Tempo Communications and authorized distributors.

Ashley Skitt

Tempo Communications

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Don't Buy Fiber Testers Until You See These

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tempo® Introduces T5600 and T5800 Series for Connected Fiber Power and Loss Testing News Provided By Tempo Communications November 03, 2026, 18:27 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Military Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.