Walong Day Commemoration Commences With Wreath-Laying Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata/Itanagar, Nov 3 (IANS) The 64th Walong Day Commemoration commenced in Arunachal Pradesh with a wreath-laying ceremony paying homage to the brave hearts of the historic Battle of Walong in 1962.

The event featured traditional welcomes and vibrant performances by the Mishmi and Meyor tribes, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Arunachal Pradesh. The celebrations featured the flag-off of Battlefield Treks and the inauguration of the Lt. Bikram Singh Football Tournament, honouring the valour and supreme sacrifice of the heroes.

Participants from across the country will trek until November 12, ahead of Walong Day, which is commemorated on November 14. The formation also conducted the Walong Half Marathon 2026, themed 'Run for the Bravehearts – Remember Walong', at Lohit Valley on October 27, 2026. Both events honour the valour and supreme sacrifice of the heroes of the Battle of Walong in 1962.

During this famous battle, outnumbered and under-equipped Indian troops resisted the Chinese advance into Arunachal Pradesh for nearly a month. It was during the Battle of Walong that the Indian soldiers carried out their first attack on the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA). The battle began on October 21, 1962, with the PLA launching an attack on the Kibithu Post, about 40 km from Walong. Two platoons of Indian troops were attacked by nearly 3,000 PLA soldiers armed with AK-47s, and backed by artillery support.

Realising that Kibithu could no longer be held, the 6 Kumaon were ordered back to Walong on October 22. A day later, the Delta Company of 6 Kumaon, under Lt. Bikram Singh Rathore, ambushed the Chinese at a small hanging bridge across the Namti Nullah, about 5 km from Walong.

The attack resulted in 200 casualties and injuries to the Chinese side. After this success, the unit was ordered to the West Ridge, overlooking the Walong Landing Ground. The Chinese reinforced and sent an entire infantry division towards Walong. On October 14, the 6 Kumaon launched a fierce attack and captured several Chinese defences in Walong. This was the war's only operation in which Indian troops actually attacked the Chinese, instead of defending territory.

The attack continued till November 15, with the Indian forces pushing back the Chinese, despite receiving no artillery or aerial support. On November 16, a large contingent of PLA troops attacked about 100 men of the 6 Kumaon's Delta Company under Lt. Rathore, who had been ordered to hold on to the post till 11 am. The brave officer and his troops continued to repulse continuing attacks by heavily armed PLA soldiers, paying a heavy price.

The Chinese had artillery support, but the Indians refused to give up the West Ridge. This continued till well after the deadline of 11 am. The Chinese then fanned out and attacked the defenders from three sides, the other one being a sheer cliff. The brave Kumaonis fought on even after their ammunition ran out. They engaged the PLA troops in hand-to-hand combat till being overwhelmed by sheer numbers.

The Indian troops were ordered to withdraw from the West Ridge and the Chinese took control of Walong. However, the Indian troops had held them back long enough, making their further progress difficult. The PLA started withdrawing after the Chinese declared a unilateral ceasefire on November 21. Today, several war memorials stand at Walong. The most significant among them are the Walong War Memorial, Helmet Top Post War Memorial, and the Kibithu Hut of Remembrance Memorial.