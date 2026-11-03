CAQM Issues Show-Cause Notices As Delhi Air Quality Hits Critical 451

CAQM Initiates Action Against Officials Over Stubble Burning

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Expressing concern over the increase in paddy residue-burning incidents, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued formal show-cause notices to the Deputy Commissioner (DC)and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gurdaspur and Kapurthala. This comes as air pollution in the national capital worsened, with Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 451 on Tuesday.

Data Reveals Increasing Trend in Fire Incidents

According to the official order, "During the period of 15th September to 2nd November 2026, in Kapurthala 99 number of fire incidents have been reported against the 96 number of fire incidents recorded in the same period in 2025, showing an increasing trend".

Failure in Surveillance and Enforcement

"It is further observed from the Action Taken Report dated 02.11.2026 furnished by the Government of Punjab that, notwithstanding the continued occurrence of fire incidents in Kapurthala, no action has reportedly been initiated against the concerned officials under Section 14 of the CAQM Act, 2021 for non-compliance with or contravention of the directions issued by the Commission. It has also been reported that no fire incidents were detected/reported by the Parali Protection Force, which raises concerns regarding the effectiveness of field-level surveillance and monitoring mechanisms," the order said.

"Now, therefore, in view of the above, the Commission hereby directs you to explain why action should not be initiated as stipulated under Section 14 of the Act, for non-compliance / contravention of the order(s) / direction(s) issued by the Commission," the order added. CAQM has given the officials time until November 6 to explain the increase in crop-residue burning.

Review of On-Ground Preparedness

Earlier, a high-level team led by the Chairperson, Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), visited thermal power and CBG plants, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), farm fields and a biomass plant in Ropar, Hoshiyarpur and Amritsar in the State of Punjab. The team reviewed the preparedness and took stock of various in-situ and ex-situ measures being implemented on the ground for effective paddy straw management and prevention of stubble burning incidents during the ongoing paddy harvesting season, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. (ANI)

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