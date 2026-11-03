CISF Signs Mou With DIC To Modernise And Integrate IT Infrastructure

CISF Modernisation Drive

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Digital India Corporation (DIC) to modernise, integrate and strengthen the cybersecurity of its in-house IT systems under a two-year phased programme aimed at improving administrative efficiency and personnel welfare. The partnership will bring together more than 40 existing digital modules used by the force into a unified, secure and cloud-ready architecture, enabling its around 2.2 lakh personnel to access services through an integrated platform.

Under the agreement, DIC, functioning under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), will serve as the strategic technology partner, advisory agency and programme management support partner for the modernisation exercise. The MoU was signed by Sonia Narang, Inspector General (Technical and Provisioning), CISF, and Debabrata Nayak, Chief Technology Officer, DIC, in the presence of CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan and DIC Managing Director and CEO Akhil Kumar.

Programme Implementation and Infrastructure

The two-year programme will begin with a three-month audit of the existing IT infrastructure, followed by phased integration and modernisation of the systems. The initiative is expected to eliminate duplication of information across different platforms and provide personnel with a unified interface, automated alerts and real-time tracking of their requests. Existing digital services will continue uninterrupted during the transition.

Existing Digital Ecosystem

The CISF said it has developed more than 40 in-house digital modules covering salary, training, inventory, operations and personnel-related services. Among the major platforms, the force said, the e-Grievance portal has resolved 53,043 of the 55,046 grievances registered so far, while the leave management system has processed more than 95 lakh transactions. The e-service book portal enables personnel to access and verify their service records online, while the recently launched e-Anurodh platform allows them to submit routine requests relating to leave, weekly offs and duty changes across 40-50 categories through mobile phones. Other digital initiatives include dedicated portals for healthcare access under Ayushman, mess feedback, welfare loans and Director General scholarships.

Data Security and Future Outlook

The modernisation programme will also strengthen the existing cybersecurity framework, considering the sensitive nature of the force's data. The CISF further said it will retain complete ownership and control of its data, while its technical teams will implement the upgrades with expert guidance, mentoring and knowledge transfer from DIC. For senior leadership, it mentioned, the integrated system will provide real-time, role-based dashboards, replacing manual reporting and facilitating data-driven decisions on manpower deployment, training requirements and resource allocation.

Speaking on the occasion, CISF Director General Praveer Ranjan said the force's in-house teams had developed digital systems used by its personnel daily, and the next step was to integrate them so that personnel spend less time on paperwork and officers get accurate information when required. DIC Managing Director and CEO Akhil Kumar said the corporation would work alongside the CISF's technical team to integrate the existing systems and strengthen their security, reflecting the Digital India vision of secure and efficient governance. The initiative is aimed at making the CISF's administrative processes faster, more transparent and responsive while strengthening its digital infrastructure.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)