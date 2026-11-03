Brunswick Corporation Earns 10 2026 Marcom Awards For Marketing And Creative Excellence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition includes three Platinum, five Gold and two Honorable Mention awards spanning brand transformation, integrated marketing, trade show exhibits, influencer marketing, advertising and audio production.

METTAWA, Ill., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), the global leader in recreation marine technology, today announced it has earned 10 in the 2026 MarCom Awards for marketing and creative excellence, recognizing work across brand strategy, integrated marketing, advertising, video, influencer marketing, trade show experiences and employee communications.

The 10 honors include three Platinum, five Gold and two Honorable Mention recognitions spanning brand transformation, integrated marketing, trade show exhibits, influencer marketing, advertising and audio production.

“These awards recognize outstanding work, but what feels most significant is what the work says about the collective ingenuity of our talent and the way our teams collaborate across Brunswick,” said Lauren Beckstedt, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Brunswick Corporation.“Earning 10 honors marks an important point in the maturity of the creative capability we have built. We are bringing together strategy, creative excellence and deep knowledge of our businesses to sharpen our brands, expand their reach and produce work that delivers greater impact.”

Brunswick's recognized work in the 2026 MarCom Awards includes:



Platinum: Sea Ray | SLX 360 Outboard launch video | Video ad

Platinum: Brunswick | CES 2026 booth design | Trade show exhibit

Platinum: Lowrance | “We Make Fishing” | Integrated advertising campaign

Gold: Boston Whaler | Brand modernization | Brand refresh

Gold: Freedom Boat Club | Global Access marketing campaign | Integrated marketing

Gold: Lowrance | Lowrance Lager | Promotional item

Gold: Simrad and BlackTipH |“Powering the Ultimate Chase” | Influencer content

Gold: Brunswick |“Propelling Perspectives” podcast | Outstanding production

Honorable Mention: Bayliner | V22 launch | Product launch Honorable Mention: Lowrance | Deep Water Thoughts | Social ad campaign



“Propelling Perspectives,” Brunswick's internal employee podcast focused on leadership advice and journeys, received a Gold MarCom Award for outstanding production.

“Propelling Perspectives' was created to connect employees with authentic leadership voices, practical advice, and the personal journeys that have shaped leaders and their business strategies across Brunswick,” said Jill Wrobel, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Brunswick Corporation.“Sharing a broad range of perspectives and stories, the podcast helps strengthen our global culture, giving employees a deeper connection to people, ideas and experiences shaping our company and industry. This Gold recognition is a meaningful acknowledgment of the team's exceptional work to make those conversations both inspiring and relevant.”

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the MarCom Awards is an international competition recognizing excellence in marketing and communications. The 2026 competition was expected to attract more than 6,000 entries from the United States, Canada and 41 other countries, with industry professionals selecting work that represents a high standard of creative excellence.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is a global leader in marine recreation, delivering innovation that transforms experiences on the water and beyond. Its technology-driven solutions are informed by deep consumer insights and guided by the belief that“Next Never RestsTM.” Brunswick is home to more than 60 industry-leading brands across marine propulsion, parts and accessories, marine electronics, as well as boat brands including Boston Whaler, Sea Ray, Bayliner, Lund and Harris. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, Brunswick has approximately 14,000 employees operating in 26 countries. For more information, visit Brunswick.com or the Brunswick Newsroom

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CONTACT: Kimberly Chapman Senior Manager, Global PR & Communications...