Robertson Stephens Deepens Its Presence In Colorado

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ALTIUS Financial joins Robertson Stephens

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC (“Robertson Stephens”), a national wealth management firm with more than $11 billion in assets under management, today announced that Denver-based ALTIUS Financial (“ALTIUS”) has joined the firm, further strengthening its presence in Colorado with its fourth office in the state.

Founded by Michael Williams, ALTIUS Financial has built its reputation on providing comprehensive financial planning, disciplined investment management, and highly personalized client service. With more than 38 years of wealth management experience, Williams has developed a client-centric approach focused on helping individuals and families build, protect, and grow their wealth while making informed financial decisions. Williams is joined by fellow CFP and owner Taylor Dennis, along with team members Jennifer Kreger, and Krescent Williams.

“We are excited to welcome Michael and the ALTIUS team to Robertson Stephens,” said Raj Bhattacharyya, Chief Executive Officer of Robertson Stephens.“For over twenty-five years, Altius has helped individuals, families, and business owners with the same comprehensive financial planning centered approach upon which Robertson Stephens is built. We're thrilled to welcome their team and give them the scale and resources to deliver that at a deeper level, while strengthening our presence in the Denver market.”

Through the combination, ALTIUS clients will gain access to Robertson Stephens' broader platform of comprehensive wealth planning capabilities, institutional-quality investment solutions, and specialized resources, while continuing to benefit from the personalized attention and trusted relationships that have defined the ALTIUS experience.

“Joining Robertson Stephens represents an exciting next chapter for our firm and, more importantly, for our clients,” said Michael Williams, Managing Director and Principal of Robertson Stephens.“We've always believed that great financial advice is about more than just managing investments. It's about building meaningful relationships, understanding what matters most to our clients, and helping them make confident decisions about their future. Robertson Stephens shares that philosophy and provides the resources, expertise, and capabilities to take our client experience to the next level. I'm incredibly excited about what we can accomplish together.”

ALTIUS' financial planning philosophy centers on its proprietary Empowered Future ProgramTM, designed to provide clients with actionable strategies to build, defend, and grow their capital. This emphasis on financial education, disciplined investment strategies, and long-term planning fits seamlessly into Robertson Stephens' comprehensive approach to wealth management. This addition reinforces Robertson Stephens' commitment to growing its national footprint by partnering with established advisory teams that share its entrepreneurial culture, client-first philosophy, and dedication to delivering exceptional service.

About Robertson Stephens

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management, LLC is an independent SEC-registered investment advisor. Registration does not imply any specific level of skill or training and does not constitute an endorsement of the firm by the Commission. Its mission is to transform the wealth management experience by delivering institutional-quality investment solutions, comprehensive wealth planning, and intelligent digital solutions, all within a fiduciary relationship where the client is our highest priority. Robertson Stephens AUM includes October acquisitions with assets valued as of September 2026. For more information about Robertson Stephens, please visit:

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