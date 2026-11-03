Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Aecon Completes Purchase Of Preferred Shares Of Aecon Utilities


Date: 2026-11-03 01:16:15

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) announced today the closing of the previously disclosed agreement to purchase all the outstanding Preferred Shares of Aecon Utilities for $320 million in cash. The purchase was funded from available cash on hand.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

For further information:

Adam Borgatti
SVP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
416-297-2600
...

Nicole Court
Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Communications
416-297-2600
...


MENAFN03112026004107003653ID1111910150


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search