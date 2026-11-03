Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 45+ Companies Lead The Charge In Pioneering New Treatments Delveinsight
|Drugs
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Mitapivat
|Agios Pharmaceuticals
|Registration
|PK Activator
|Oral
|PCV21
|Sanofi
|Phase III
|Immunostimulant
|Intramuscular
|CSL-889
|CSL Behring
|Phase II
|Hemopexin replacements
|IV infusion
|BEAM-101
|Beam Therapeutics Inc.
|I/II
|Gene transference
|IV
|BAH243
|Essen Biotech
|I/II
|Gene transference
|IV infusion
|DISC-3405
|Disc Medicine, Inc. / Mabwell Therapeutics
|I
|TMPRSS6 protein inhibitors
|SC
|EPF-001
|EpiFrontier Therapeutics
|Preclinical
|G9a (EHMT2) inhibitor
|Oral
Learn more about the sickle cell disease research companies @ Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trials
Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting at DelveInsight, said that the sickle cell disease market is expected to shift toward more targeted and disease-modifying therapies, supported by the advancement of oral metabolic therapies, gene therapies, and fetal hemoglobin–inducing approaches. Positive Phase III data for etavopivat and the regulatory progress of mitapivat could expand pharmacological treatment options, while programs such as BEAM-101 and CS-206 may drive longer-term disease modification. Growing investment in novel mechanisms, including G9a inhibition, TMPRSS6 inhibition, hemopexin replacement, and anti-inflammatory approaches, is expected to further diversify the pipeline. Overall, the market outlook remains innovation-driven, with increasing emphasis on reducing VOCs, improving hemoglobin levels, and achieving durable treatment responses.
Recent Developments in Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Space
- In July 2026, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for mitapivat, an oral pyruvate kinase (PK) activator, in sickle cell disease with a Priority Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for this sNDA, submitted under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway, is November 1, 2026. In June 2026, CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd. announced that the first sickle cell disease (SCD) patient being treated in China with its high-precision base-editing therapy CS-206 has remained free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) for more than 15 months following engraftment. Starting from 60 Days after the last red-cell transfusion, the patient has remained free from VOCs and anemia for 13 consecutive months, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint. The follow-up data demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy of CS-206. In April 2026, Novo Nordisk announced the topline results from HIBISCUS, a pivotal phase III trial of once-daily oral etavopivat in adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease (SCD). The results showed that etavopivat successfully met both co-primary endpoints, demonstrating superior reduction in vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and superior improvement in haemoglobin (Hb) response compared to placebo. In March 2026, EpiFrontier Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for beta globin disorders, announced its award of up to USD 32 million in non-dilutive funding from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). The grant will advance the clinical development of EPF-001, a novel small molecule G9a inhibitor designed to increase fetal hemoglobin expression in patients with sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. In September 2025, Enlaza Therapeutics, the first covalent biologics platform company, announced a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to utilize Enlaza's proprietary War-LockTM technology platform to develop small format drug conjugates and T-cell engagers for certain autoimmune diseases and improved conditioning in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. In August 2025, Beam Therapeutics Inc. announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to BEAM-101, an investigational genetically modified cell therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD) In June 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to rilzabrutinib, a novel, advanced, oral, reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that works via multi-immune modulation, to target a reduction in vaso-occlusive crises, which may occur via inflammation, in sickle cell disease. In June 2025, Beam Therapeutics Inc. announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to BEAM-101, an investigational genetically modified cell therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).
Scope of the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: PK Activator, Gardos channel (KCNN4) inhibitor, cell replacement, Fetal haemoglobin expression stimulants, Gene transference, TMPRSS6 protein inhibitors, EED protein inhibitors, Increases fetal hemoglobin (HbF), and others Key Sickle Cell Disease Companies: Novo Nordisk, Biossil Inc., Kamau Therapeutics, Novartis, CorrectSequence Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, Inc., CSL Behring, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beam Therapeutics Inc., MiNA Therapeutics, Ensoma, Inc., Reforgene Medicine, YolTech, Incisive Genetics, GluBio Therapeutics, Enlaza Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies: Etavopivat, SIL-8301, Nulabeglogene autogedtemcel, ITU512, CS-206, DISC-3405, CSL324, Rilzabrutinib, BMS-986470, BEAM-101, MTL-HBG, Research Program, RM001, YOLT-204, IG-SCD 1, GLB-005, Research Program: Drug Conjugates, and others.
Table of Contents
|1.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment
|5.
|Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|8.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|9.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|10.
|Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|11.
|Inactive Products in the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline
|12.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|13.
|Key Companies
|14.
|Key Products in the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline
|15.
|Unmet Needs
|16.
|Market Drivers and Barriers
|17.
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18.
|Analyst Views
|19.
|Appendix
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