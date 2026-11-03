New York, USA, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trial Pipeline Gains Momentum: 45+ Companies Lead the Charge in Pioneering New Treatments | DelveInsight

The sickle cell disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 50+ pipeline sickle cell disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's 'Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for sickle cell disease across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the sickle cell disease domain.

Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trial Analysis Summary



DelveInsight's sickle cell disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline sickle cell disease drugs.

Key sickle cell disease companies, such as Novo Nordisk, Biossil Inc., Kamau Therapeutics, Novartis, CorrectSequence Therapeutics, CorrectSequence Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, Inc., CSL Behring, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beam Therapeutics Inc., MiNA Therapeutics, Ensoma, Inc., Reforgene Medicine, YolTech, Incisive Genetics, GluBio Therapeutics, Enlaza Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and others, are evaluating new sickle cell disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline sickle cell disease therapies, such as Etavopivat, SIL-8301, Nulabeglogene autogedtemcel, ITU512, CS-206, DISC-3405, CSL324, Rilzabrutinib, BMS-986470, BEAM-101, MTL-HBG, Research Program, RM001, YOLT-204, IG-SCD 1, GLB-005, Research Program: Drug Conjugates, and others, are in different phases of sickle cell disease clinical trials.

Approximately 5+ sickle cell disease drugs are in the late stages of development. Notable MoAs in sickle cell disease clinical trials include PK Activator, Gardos channel (KCNN4) inhibitor, cell replacement, Fetal haemoglobin expression stimulants, Gene transference, TMPRSS6 protein inhibitors, EED protein inhibitors, Increases fetal hemoglobin (HbF), and others.

What is Sickle Cell Disease?

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a group of inherited blood disorders caused by mutations in the HBB gene, which leads to the production of abnormal hemoglobin known as hemoglobin S. This causes red blood cells to become rigid and adopt a characteristic sickle or crescent shape, particularly under conditions of low oxygen. Unlike normal red blood cells, which are flexible and survive for about 120 days, sickled cells can break down prematurely, resulting in chronic hemolytic anemia, and may obstruct small blood vessels, causing painful vaso-occlusive crises and tissue damage. SCD can also lead to complications such as acute chest syndrome, stroke, infections, kidney dysfunction, and progressive organ damage. The disease is inherited in an autosomal recessive manner and includes several genotypes, with HbSS and HbSβ0-thalassemia generally associated with more severe disease.









A snapshot of the Pipeline Sickle Cell Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Mitapivat Agios Pharmaceuticals Registration PK Activator Oral PCV21 Sanofi Phase III Immunostimulant Intramuscular CSL-889 CSL Behring Phase II Hemopexin replacements IV infusion BEAM-101 Beam Therapeutics Inc. I/II Gene transference IV BAH243 Essen Biotech I/II Gene transference IV infusion DISC-3405 Disc Medicine, Inc. / Mabwell Therapeutics I TMPRSS6 protein inhibitors SC EPF-001 EpiFrontier Therapeutics Preclinical G9a (EHMT2) inhibitor Oral

Learn more about the sickle cell disease research companies @ Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, Functional Head of Consulting at DelveInsight, said that the sickle cell disease market is expected to shift toward more targeted and disease-modifying therapies, supported by the advancement of oral metabolic therapies, gene therapies, and fetal hemoglobin–inducing approaches. Positive Phase III data for etavopivat and the regulatory progress of mitapivat could expand pharmacological treatment options, while programs such as BEAM-101 and CS-206 may drive longer-term disease modification. Growing investment in novel mechanisms, including G9a inhibition, TMPRSS6 inhibition, hemopexin replacement, and anti-inflammatory approaches, is expected to further diversify the pipeline. Overall, the market outlook remains innovation-driven, with increasing emphasis on reducing VOCs, improving hemoglobin levels, and achieving durable treatment responses.

Recent Developments in Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Space



In July 2026, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for mitapivat, an oral pyruvate kinase (PK) activator, in sickle cell disease with a Priority Review. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date for this sNDA, submitted under the FDA's accelerated approval pathway, is November 1, 2026.

In June 2026, CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd. announced that the first sickle cell disease (SCD) patient being treated in China with its high-precision base-editing therapy CS-206 has remained free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) for more than 15 months following engraftment. Starting from 60 Days after the last red-cell transfusion, the patient has remained free from VOCs and anemia for 13 consecutive months, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint. The follow-up data demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy of CS-206.

In April 2026, Novo Nordisk announced the topline results from HIBISCUS, a pivotal phase III trial of once-daily oral etavopivat in adults and adolescents with sickle cell disease (SCD). The results showed that etavopivat successfully met both co-primary endpoints, demonstrating superior reduction in vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) and superior improvement in haemoglobin (Hb) response compared to placebo.

In March 2026, EpiFrontier Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing transformative therapies for beta globin disorders, announced its award of up to USD 32 million in non-dilutive funding from the Japan Agency for Medical Research and Development (AMED). The grant will advance the clinical development of EPF-001, a novel small molecule G9a inhibitor designed to increase fetal hemoglobin expression in patients with sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

In September 2025, Enlaza Therapeutics, the first covalent biologics platform company, announced a multi-target drug discovery collaboration with Vertex Pharmaceuticals to utilize Enlaza's proprietary War-LockTM technology platform to develop small format drug conjugates and T-cell engagers for certain autoimmune diseases and improved conditioning in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.

In August 2025, Beam Therapeutics Inc. announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to BEAM-101, an investigational genetically modified cell therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD)

In June 2025, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to rilzabrutinib, a novel, advanced, oral, reversible Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor that works via multi-immune modulation, to target a reduction in vaso-occlusive crises, which may occur via inflammation, in sickle cell disease. In June 2025, Beam Therapeutics Inc. announced that the United States (U.S.) Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to BEAM-101, an investigational genetically modified cell therapy for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD).

Scope of the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

Sickle Cell Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: PK Activator, Gardos channel (KCNN4) inhibitor, cell replacement, Fetal haemoglobin expression stimulants, Gene transference, TMPRSS6 protein inhibitors, EED protein inhibitors, Increases fetal hemoglobin (HbF), and others

Key Sickle Cell Disease Companies: Novo Nordisk, Biossil Inc., Kamau Therapeutics, Novartis, CorrectSequence Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, Inc., CSL Behring, Sanofi, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Beam Therapeutics Inc., MiNA Therapeutics, Ensoma, Inc., Reforgene Medicine, YolTech, Incisive Genetics, GluBio Therapeutics, Enlaza Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and others. Key Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapies: Etavopivat, SIL-8301, Nulabeglogene autogedtemcel, ITU512, CS-206, DISC-3405, CSL324, Rilzabrutinib, BMS-986470, BEAM-101, MTL-HBG, Research Program, RM001, YOLT-204, IG-SCD 1, GLB-005, Research Program: Drug Conjugates, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Sickle Cell Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Sickle Cell Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

Related Reports

Sickle Cell Disease Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key SCD companies, including Pfizer, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Fulcrum Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Scribe Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others.

Hemophilia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hemophilia companies, including Centessa Pharmaceuticals, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, ASC Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Freeline Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Staidson Beijing BioPharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Sangamo Therapeutics, Amunix, Bioverativ, Novo Nordisk, and others.

Hemophilia A Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hemophilia A companies, including Novo Nordisk, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, ASC Therapeutics, Roche, Chugai, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Genentech, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, HEMA Biologics, LFB Pharmaceuticals, Octapharma, CSL Behring, Octapharma, Bayer, Takeda, and others.

Hemophilia B Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key hemophilia B companies, including UniQure Biopharma B.V., CSL Behring, Pfizer, Spark Therapeutics, Genzyme, a Sanofi Company, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Novo Nordisk, UniQure Biopharma B.V., ApcinteX Ltd, Freeline Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, and others.

Thalassemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast – 2036 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key thalassemia companies, including Novo Nordisk A/S, CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd, Shanghai BDgene Co., Ltd., Bioray Laboratories, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co., Ltd., Lantu Biopharma, Kind Pharmaceuticals LLC, Kanglin Biotechnology (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., Pharmacosmos A/S, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and others.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve .