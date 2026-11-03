Sendbeatsto Marks 1.25 Million Beats Sent Through Its Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Glasgow-based music technology platform connects more than 12,000 music producers and artists through direct submissions and feedback tools.

Glasgow, SCOTLAND, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SendBeatsTo, a Glasgow-based music technology platform, has facilitated more than 1.25 million beats sent through its service since its founding in 2013. The platform helps music producers submit beats directly to major and independent artists, track engagement and receive feedback on their music.

The milestone follows the platform reaching one million beats sent in November 2020. SendBeatsTo currently serves a community of 3,946 music producers and 8,281 artists. Through the service, producers can track when artists read their submissions, listen to beats, download files or provide ratings, with activity recorded in real time.

SendBeatsTo also enables verified artists to publish targeted beat requests, specifying requirements such as genre, tempo, license type, and budget using tags. Artists can include links to reference beats to illustrate the sound they are looking for, giving producers a clearer brief when submitting beats that match their requirements. Alongside responding to specific beat requests, producers can use the platform to send beats directly to artists and their teams using their email address.

Platform activity data from these requests highlights current production demand across the community. Hip Hop and Rap represent the most requested genre category, accounting for 17.76% of all production requests, followed by Trap at 7.78% and R&B at 5.16%. Pop (2.58%) and Grime (1.08%) complete the top five most-requested genres, with these five genres collectively representing more than a third (34.36%) of total project briefs posted by artists.

For music producers, knowing what happens after submitting a beat has traditionally been difficult. SendBeatsTo provides greater visibility through engagement tracking and feedback tools, allowing producers to see when artists read their submissions, listen to or download beats, and provide ratings. This gives producers clearer insight into how their music is being received.

"Reaching 1.25 million beats sent demonstrates the ongoing need for better communication between music producers and artists," said Iain Meddicks, founder of SendBeatsTo. "By combining engagement tracking with targeted artist briefs, we're giving producers greater visibility into their submissions while giving artists a streamlined way to find the exact sounds they need."

About SendBeatsTo

Founded in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2013, SendBeatsTo is a music technology platform that connects music producers with major and independent artists. Its features include direct beat submissions, engagement tracking, ratings and beat requests from verified artists. For more information, visit .

Press Inquiries

I Meddicks

Founder, SendBeatsTo

press [at] sendbeatsto.com

