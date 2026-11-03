Scarsdale Collector's Decades-Long Jewelry Collection Leads Two-Day Fine Jewelry And Fashion Auction At Millea Bros.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millea Bros. offers the 286-lot single-owner collection November 5, followed by 356 lots of designer fashion November 6, with in-person previews in Boonton, N.J., beginning November 3

BOONTON, N.J., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A single-owner jewelry collection assembled over several decades by a Scarsdale, New York, collector known for her eclectic personal style leads A Touch of Luxury: Fine Jewelry & Fashion, a two-day auction at Millea Bros. on November 5 and 6.

The 286-lot collection is offered Thursday, November 5, at the Millea Bros. gallery in Boonton, N.J., with live online bidding. A second session on Friday, November 6, offers 356 lots of vintage and contemporary designer fashion, accessories and jewelry from multiple estates. Both sessions begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.



A Collection Built Over Decades



The collection ranges from diamonds and colored gemstones to lustrous pearls and statement pieces, across a wide range of price points. Featured sets include:





A gold and multicolored gemstone necklace with matching earrings

A ruby and turquoise pendant with coordinating earrings An emerald and diamond brooch with matching clip earrings in 18k gold



Individual highlights include a gold, ruby and mother-of-pearl bangle bracelet, a diamond and pearl drop necklace, and a gold and diamond cuff bracelet.

"This is a collection with a real point of view. You can see the collector's personality in every piece," said Mark Millea, co-founder of Millea Bros. "With pieces at every price point, there is something here for first-time bidders and seasoned collectors alike."



Day Two: Designer Fashion and Accessories



The November 6 session spans 20th and 21st century fashion from Alexander McQueen, Azzedine Alaïa, Balenciaga, Chanel, Emilio Pucci, Giorgio Armani, Gucci, Hermès, Issey Miyake, Missoni, Prada, Valentino and Yves Saint Laurent, among others. Highlights include an extensive group of vintage and contemporary Missoni, Issey Miyake separates, a collection of vintage furs, and notable dresses by Pucci and Hanae Mori.



Handbags and scarves include Hermès, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Bottega Veneta and an extensive selection by Kieselstein-Cord. Designer footwear by Chanel, Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo and Valentino is offered in multiple sizes. The session closes with menswear accessories and jewelry, including vintage Tiffany & Co. pieces, an 18k gold Piaget watch, and earrings designed by Paloma Picasso and Jean Schlumberger.



Previews and Bidding



In-person previews are held at the Millea Bros. gallery, 607 Myrtle Avenue, Boonton, N.J.:





Tuesday, November 3, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 4, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Bidders may attend in person, bid live online at auctions.milleabros.com or through the Millea Bros. app, or place absentee bids in advance. Full catalogs with photographs and condition reports are available now: Day 1, Fine Jewelry and Day 2, Designer Fashion.



About Millea Bros.



Founded in 2003 by brothers Mark and Michael Millea, Millea Bros. Ltd. is a New Jersey auction house specializing in fine art, antiques, decorative arts, and distinctive private collections.

CONTACT: Media Contact Mark Millea Millea Bros. Ltd. 973-377-1500...