Allsup Highlights Personalized SSDI Representation As Social Security Expands Digital Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National advocate emphasizes individualized guidance, medical evidence and appeals support as SSA reports gains in online access and service delivery

Belleville, Illinois, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allsup, a leading provider of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) representation, return to work, disability financial solutions and veterans disability appeals services, is reminding people who apply for SSDI benefits that personalized representation still matters as the Social Security Administration (SSA) expands online services and automated phone options. Representation can be especially helpful when it comes to documenting a medical condition and responding to a disability claim denial.

According to SSA's Oct. 23 announcement, the agency completed more than 571 million online transactions in fiscal year 2026 (Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2026), a 30-percent increase from fiscal 2024. SSA also reported that it shortened the average processing time for initial disability claims by 40 days compared with fiscal 2024 and reduced its backlog of initial disability claims to 911,000 at the end of fiscal 2026.

“Shorter waits and easier online access are welcome news for people applying for disability benefits,” said Steve Perrigo, vice president of sales and marketing at Allsup.“But a website can't sit down with you and work out how your condition affects your ability to work, what SSA still needs from you, or what to do when a letter arrives that you don't understand. That's where personal representation helps.”

Help Documenting How A Condition Affects Work

Completing the application is only one part of the process. SSA asks applicants for detailed information, including the healthcare providers they have seen for their condition, the medicines they take, the medical tests they have had and the jobs they have held. For someone managing a serious illness or injury, pulling all of this together while keeping up with SSA requests and deadlines can be exhausting.

Allsup representatives help customers build their claims, gather supporting medical evidence and respond to SSA requests. They explain what comes next and answer questions about each customer's situation, from the first application through appeals. Allsup has helped more than 425,000 people obtain SSDI benefits since its founding in 1984.

Practical Steps For People Applying Now

Allsup encourages SSDI applicants to:



Keep a running list of the doctors, hospitals and clinics they visit, with dates

Write down each medicine they take, why they take it and who prescribed it

Keep copies of everything they send to SSA

Open mail from SSA right away and note any response deadline Act quickly after a denial, since applicants generally have 60 days from the date they receive a decision notice to appeal

“A denial can feel like the end of the road, but people have options,” Perrigo said.“Our job is to help customers give SSA the information it needs to evaluate their claims and to help them understand what comes next if the answer is no.”

Trust Allsup To Tell Your StoryTM

Applying for SSDI or appealing a denial? Visit FileSSDI.Allsup.com or call (800) 678-3276.

ABOUT ALLSUP

Allsup and its subsidiaries provide nationwide Social Security disability, veterans disability appeal, disability financial solutions, return to work, and healthcare benefits services for individuals, their employers and insurance carriers. Allsup professionals deliver specialized services supporting people with disabilities and seniors so they may lead lives that are as financially secure and as healthy as possible. Founded in 1984, the company is based in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Learn more at Allsup.com or download a free PDF of Applying for Social Security Disability Insurance: Getting It Right The First Time.

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Steve Perrigo, vice president of sales and marketing at Allsup

CONTACT: Rebecca Ray Allsup (618) 236-5065... Laura Sala Allsup (618) 409-7079...