MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY., Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HighStreetPharma has announced HighStreetPharma.NET as its only official website address, asking customers to use the updated domain for future visits, account access and customer support. The announcement also addresses concerns about other domains claiming to represent the company. These domains are not affiliated with HighStreetPharma. Please avoid visiting or purchasing from unauthorized websites. For accurate information and official updates, visit HighStreetPharma's only official website: .

HighStreetPharma has issued an important website announcement to help customers identify its official online platform. The company confirms that HighStreetPharma.NET is its only official website address, replacing the previously used HighStreetPharma.com domain.

The announcement is intended to prevent confusion among existing customers and visitors who may still have the older website saved in their bookmarks or search history. HighStreetPharma is encouraging everyone to check the website address carefully and use HighStreetPharma.NET when accessing its services.

HighStreetPharma Confirms Its Official Website Address

Following the website transition, HighStreetPharma wants customers to recognise the correct domain before browsing, signing in or contacting the company.

Customers who previously visited HighStreetPharma.com are being asked to update their saved links and use highstreetpharma.net for future visits. The company says this is the address customers should rely on for official website information

Company Raises Concerns About Other Domains

Alongside the announcement, HighStreetPharma has raised concerns about HighStreetPharma.com and HighStreetPharma.org. They are labelled as fake websites scamming by redirecting to multiple links or replicating the original one. Hence please avoid visiting or purchasing from these unauthorized websites. The company describes these domains as unauthorized websites that may impersonate its official platform or redirect visitors to other websites.

HighStreetPharma is advising customers not to assume that a website, email or message is genuine simply because it uses the company name. Visitors should check the complete domain before entering personal details, sharing account information or making payments. Highstreetpharma.net will officially have no responsibility if they are scammed through fake domains.

Existing Customers Can Access Their Previous Order History via Highstreetpharma.net As Usual

One of the main questions customers may have about a website change is whether their existing account information will remain accessible.

According to HighStreetPharma, existing customers can visit HighStreetPharma.NET and use their current login credentials to access their accounts and review previous order history. The company has also confirmed that existing affiliate usernames and passwords remain unchanged.

HighStreetPharma says it previously sent an official email on September 7th 2026 to inform customers about the website update. Customers who are uncertain about an email or message should verify its source and avoid following unfamiliar links.

100% Money-Back Guarantee: Refund and Reshipment Policy

HighStreetPharma.net also highlights its 100% Money-Back Guarantee for eligible orders that are not delivered to customers in the USA, UK or Australia. According to the company's stated policy, customers whose orders are not delivered may be eligible for a full refund or a reship as a part of their signature Money Back policy..

The company encourages customers experiencing delivery problems to contact its support team through the official website so their order can be reviewed and the appropriate option discussed.

For assistance with a refund or a reshipment request, customers can contact .... Customers should always use HighStreetPharma.NET when seeking help with an order.

Customer Guidance During the Website Upgrade

To make the transition easier, HighStreetPharma is asking customers to take a few simple precautions:



Bookmark HighStreetPharma.NET for future visits.

Check the domain before signing in or making a payment.

Avoid unfamiliar links claiming to represent HighStreetPharma.

Be cautious of unexpected emails and messages requesting personal information. Use the contact information published on the official website when seeking assistance.

The company says these steps can help customers avoid confusion when accessing its online services.

Highstreetpharma.net Refund and Reshipment Policy

HighStreetPharma also highlights its refund and reshipment policies. According to the company's stated policy, customers whose orders are not delivered to the USA, UK or Australia may be eligible for a refund for orders placed via Highstreetpharma.net only. Reshipment options may also be available in applicable circumstances, subject to the company's policy and order review.

Customers should refer to the website's published terms or contact support for details about a particular order.

HighStreetPharma Clarifies Responsibility for Other Domains

The company states that its official services are provided through HighStreetPharma.NET. It also says it cannot accept responsibility for transactions, losses or other issues involving HighStreetPharma.com, HighStreetPharma.org or other websites that it has not authorized.

Customers are therefore encouraged to verify the website address before placing an order or sharing personal information.

About HighStreetPharma

HighStreetPharma is an online brand that provides product information and customer account services through its stated official website, HighStreetPharma.NET. Customers can visit the website for further information, account access and support.

For website-related questions, customers should use the contact details published on HighStreetPharma.NET, including ....

Media contact: ...

Official Website:

Disclaimer: This announcement is based on information provided by HighStreetPharma. Domain ownership, pharmacy licensing and regulatory compliance have not been independently verified. Customers should check an online pharmacy's credentials before purchasing medication or sharing personal information.





Contact

John Smith

HighStreetPharma

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HighStreetPharma Announces HighStreetPharma.NET as Its Only Official Website Address

CONTACT: Contact John Smith HighStreetPharma...