Ibnai Accelerates Market Expansion With Official Spotex Centralized Exchange Listing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major Milestone for IBNAi as SpotEx Launches Live Trading on Its Centralized Exchange

AUSTIN, Texas, and SINGAPORE, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- SpotEx.Trade, a cryptocurrency spot exchange platform, today announced the official listing of the InvestorBrandNetwork Ai (IBNAi ) token paired against Tether (USDT). Trading for the IBNAI/USDT pair is now live, providing retail and institutional traders enhanced liquidity and real-time execution tools for the native utility token of the IBN's ecosystem.

SpotEx.Trade 's high-performance order book enables market participants to trade with low-latency matching, competitive transaction fees (0.2% Maker / 0.2% Taker), and advanced charting functionality.

Key Features of the IBNAi Listing



Direct Market Access: Users can trade IBNAi directly against USDT with multiple order types, including Limit, Market, and Stop orders.

Low Fee Structure: Standard maker and taker fees set at 0.2% per trade.

Advanced Trading Tools: Full integration with real-time technical analysis indicators (MA 7, MA 25, MA 99), order depth visualizations, and live order book execution. Seamless Liquidity: Designed to support the growing demand for IBNAi within the broader digital marketing, content creation, and investor engagement space.

"Listing on SpotEx marks a significant milestone in our commitment to expanding global accessibility and liquidity for our ecosystem," said Michael McCarthy, managing director of IBN.Ai, issuer of the IBNAi token.

"We are excited to bring the IBNAI/USDT trading pair to our global user base," said Soosho, CEO and founder of SpotEx.Trade. "InvestorBrandNetwork Ai is an innovator in the financial digital media and communications industry with a sustainable blockchain initiative that can benefit from the liquidity provided by SpotEx."

"By combining our AI-driven financial communications platform with SpotEx's robust trading infrastructure, we are empowering our market participants and partner network with seamless execution and market depth,” added McCarthy.

Trading is immediately accessible @

The IBNAi Wallet was officially launched last month and is currently accessible to all business clients, partner network issuers, and has over 75,000+ verified holders.

IBNAi Announces Launch of Next-Generation Wallet

To learn more about the IBNAi Wallet and set up a free account please visit ($IBNAi)

About InvestorBrandNetwork AI (IBNAi)

Investor Brand Network AI (IBNAi) is an advanced financial communications and technology platform backed by IBN's 20+ years of capital markets experience serving over 600 public and private companies. IBNAi leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, blockchain infrastructure, and targeted media distribution to connect public companies, institutional investors, and retail audiences.

For more information please visit

About SpotEx.Trade

SpotEx.Trade is a digital asset spot marketplace delivering institutional-grade order matching, transparent liquidity pools, and intuitive trading interfaces for global crypto market participants.

For more information please visit

Media Contact:

Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

IBN.Ai

1108 Lavaca St

Suite 110-IBN

Austin, Texas

512.354.7000

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