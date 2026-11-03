COZY HIT 'LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY' OUT NOW ON MOBILE

You're a curious little kitty with a big personality, on an adventure to find your way back home.

Critically Acclaimed Adventure Pounces onto Apple App Store and Google Play With a New Exclusive AR Mode

- Matt WoodKIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Double Dagger Studio today announced that its award-winning cat adventure, Little Kitty, Big City, is now available globally on Apple iOS and Google Play.More than 10 million players have enjoyed Little Kitty, Big City across PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox. Now, mobile players can join the adventure and experience the complete game, reimagined for comfortable, on-the-go play.The mobile version offers a“Try Before You Buy” experience. Players can explore some of the opening neighborhood areas for free, then unlock the full game with a one-time purchase. True to studio values, there are no microtransactions, ads, or subscriptions.Little Kitty, Big City is available now on the Apple App Store and Google Play.Key Mobile Features:**The Full Adventure: Experience the same beloved gameplay as the PC and console versions, including the full story and exploration. Players can also customize their cat in the Kitty Customizer and experience the full Picture Purrfect Update.**Mobile-Exclusive AR Mode: Bring Kitty's mischief, adorable hats, and purrsonality into your world with Augmented Reality!**Reimagined Controls: Play with an all-new control system made just for mobile, including colorful visual cues and feline-focused design.**Available in 13 Languages: The game supports all 13 core languages from the original release, including English, Japanese, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Italian, Polish, Russian, and Turkish.“Little Kitty, Big City has always been about giving players a playful world to explore and mobile feels like a natural home for Kitty,” said Matt Wood, founder of Double Dagger Studio.“We've put a lot of care into making the game feel great on a touchscreen, and we're excited that players can now take Kitty (and a little bit of cat chaos) with them wherever they go.” said Matt Wood, founder of Double Dagger Studio.Players can download Little Kitty, Big City today from the Apple App Store and Google Play.For more information, trailers, screenshots, and other assets, visit the Little Kitty, Big City Press Kit.About Double Dagger StudioDouble Dagger Studio is an independent game development studio based in Kirkland, Washington, USA. Led by industry veterans, the team brings experience from Valve, Harmonix, Microsoft, PUBG, Hasbro, Twitch, Amazon, and Cartoon Network, and is dedicated to creating charming, character-driven games for players around the world.

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COZY HIT 'LITTLE KITTY, BIG CITY' OUT NOW ON MOBILE News Provided By Double Dagger Studio, LTD November 03, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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