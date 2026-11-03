Hot Shot's Secrettm Unveils Morgan Evans Five-Day Duramax Swap On Opening Day At SEMA 2026

Morgan Evans driving her Dually Sswap build

Morgan Evans in garage prior to the Swap

1982 GMC C3500 gas dually swapped with a 6.6L Duramax diesel

1982 GMC C3500 gas dually swapped with a 6.6L Duramax diesel

- Morgan Evans MT. GILEAD, OH, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hot Shot's SecretTM, the leading diesel additive and lubricant brand in the USA, unveils a Morgan Evans project truck - a 1982 GMC C3500 High Sierra dually swapped with a 6.6-liter diesel Duramax at their booth early on opening day of the 2026 SEMA Show.Over five days, October 12-16, Evans and a small crew including Evans' fiancé Jason Kastner, worked in her Florida garage to replace the truck's original gasoline powered big block with an LB7 6.6L Duramax diesel, transforming the classic pickup into a capable tow vehicle. The truck arrived Monday morning with its original gasoline big block and drove out Friday powered by an LB7 6.6L Duramax diesel.“I needed a truck that could tow across the country, and this fuel-hungry big block was not up to the job,” Evans said.Project sponsor, Hot Shot's Secret and Hot Rod Magazine were on hand to document the project. Hot Shot's Secret filmed the five-day transformation, and Hot Rod Magazine covered the intricate swap, including all welding, fabrication, and fitment work.At the 10:00 a.m. PT unveiling, booth #23943 in Central Hall, Evans and Kyle Fischer, Hot Shot's Secret Director of Field Marketing & Partnerships, shared the all-hands-on-deck effort to prepare the truck for display at the 2026 SEMA Show. The day-into-the-night swap effort involved removing the original engine and transmission; fitting the LB7 Duramax engine and installing Duramax components, including powertrain mounts and transmission crossmember; installing an all-new fuel system, retaining the ZF6 six-speed manual shifter, then adding a hydraulic clutch, and more.“We adapted an existing driveshaft to the new drivetrain and fabricated a custom exhaust on site,” Evans added.“By Friday, everything was wired and plumbed. We started the truck and took it for a drive. I could not have met this nearly impossible deadline without our partners who stepped up in every way. I am incredibly grateful to everyone who helped make this possible.”Hot Shot's Secret supported the swap with Green DiamondTM PRO Engine Oil, Blue DiamondTM G56 6-speed Manual Transmission Fluid, Blue DiamondTM Gear Oil, as well as their industry-leading Diesel Extremeand Everyday Diesel Treatment (EDT) fuel additives. Additional major sponsors and contributions included S&S Diesel Motorsport-a Duramax SuperSport CP3 and SAC00 LB7 injectors; BD Diesel-up pipes, exhaust manifolds, and a Screamer turbo; Precision Fabrication Plus-a powertrain mounting kit, cooling system, and hydroboost braking system; QA1 Suspension-a front coilover system and double-adjustable rear shocks; and an AMD premium radiator support and dual headlamps.Fischer, said,“Some people would have said it would be an impossible task to make this swap and have it ready for the SEMA Show in five days. Hearing the Duramax start for the first time was an incredible moment. By then, the crew, Morgan, and everyone involved felt personally invested. We were incredibly excited to be a part of this project and to bring it to the show.”For more information about the swap visit here. To watch a video of the swap, visit Hot Shot's Secret's YouTube channel @HotShotsSecret. For more information about the company's full line of high-performance lubricants, visit HotShotSecret or call 800.341.6516. Keep up with the latest Hot Shot's Secret company and product news on Facebook and Instagram, or by following #hotshotsecret.

Leslie Allen

Wildcat Communications

+1 615-429-7965

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Hot Shot's SecretTM Unveils Morgan Evans Five-Day Duramax Swap on Opening Day at SEMA 2026 News Provided By Lubrication Specialties - Hot Shot's Secret November 03, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs



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