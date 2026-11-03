WSI's Brandie Kelly To Speak At World Trade Centre Toronto As More Customers Ask AI Who To Buy From

WSI Consultant Brandie Kelly will help business owners test where they stand in AI search and build the evidence AI looks for before it recommends a business.

- Brandie Kelly, WSI Consultant

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When customers ask an AI assistant for a recommendation, it now makes the first cut. WSI Consultant Brandie Kelly will address what that means for business owners and marketing leaders at two World Trade Centre Toronto Executive Certificate programs on November 5.

Nearly half of Canadians use AI tools every week, according to the Association for Canadian Studies, and 52% of AI users search with it, according to the Canadian Internet Registration Authority (CIRA).

The bigger change is who does the comparing. AI assistants sort through the products, services, and companies a customer could choose from and pick the one or two whose claims they can verify. For a business, that creates a blind spot: a sale lost this way can leave no trace in its website analytics.

Kelly will deliver her session, The Disappearing Decision, at both programs:“AI-Powered Marketing: From Strategy to Execution” and the women-only“Grow Smarter: AI-Powered Marketing for Women Entrepreneurs,” offered with the Scotiabank Women Initiative.

Kelly spent more than two decades at AOL, MSN, Bell, Meta, and LinkedIn, helping businesses get found and chosen by customers. In the session, participants will work through the same check she uses with clients: testing their own business, a competitor, and their category live in AI tools. They'll ask the AI what it would need to see to recommend them instead, and leave with a monthly scorecard they can keep using without new software. The approach draws on WSI AdaptiveSEO®, the subject of WSI founder Dan Monaghan's book, The AI Search Revolution.

“If AI leaves your business off its shortlist, you're out of the decision before the customer even knows you exist,” said Kelly.“But AI weighs evidence over ad spend, and evidence is something a $5 million business can build as well as a $500 million one.”

Registration and details for both November 5 programs are available on World Trade Centre Toronto's Events page. Ahead of the session, the organization has published expert tips from Kelly on LinkedIn.

ABOUT WORLD TRADE CENTRE TORONTO

The World Trade Centre Toronto (WTC-T) is the trade services and scale-up arm of the Toronto Region Board of Trade. It offers comprehensive programs, consultancy, and expertise to help Canadian businesses accelerate their growth and trade, enhancing their competitiveness. WTC-T's Executive Certificates offer half- and full-day workshops led by industry experts, equipping business leaders with practical skills and strategies to drive growth. A series of upcoming sessions will focus on leveraging artificial intelligence to improve decision-making and accelerate business growth. This series is offered through the AI Business Catalyst (AIBC) and is supported by the Government of Canada, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

ABOUT WSI

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, WSI is a leading global network of digital marketing and AI consultants: a community of agencies, each rooted in its local market and backed by knowledge shared across the network. For more than 30 years, WSI has been a strategy-first partner to businesses through every major shift in digital, from search to AI, pairing a consultant-led approach with hands-on execution. Guided by its mission to unlock a world of possibility for those it serves, WSI helps businesses use digital and AI to strengthen the people and relationships behind them, not replace them. That belief is the heart of its tagline: Embrace Digital. Stay Human.

Cheryl Baldwin

Director, Marketing & Communications, WSI

+1 905-678-7588 ext. 1283

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WSI's Brandie Kelly to Speak at World Trade Centre Toronto as More Customers Ask AI Who to Buy From News Provided By WSI World November 03, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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