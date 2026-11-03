NIA Appoints Chandra Kwaske As Chief Underwriting Officer

NIA Chief Underwriting Officer Chandra Kwaske

Chandra Kwaske will lead NIA's dedicated team of underwriters in support of the organization's mission and its nonprofit members.

SANTA CRUZ, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA), the nation's leading insurer exclusively focused on the 501(c)(3) nonprofit sector, announced that it has promoted Chandra Kwaske to the role of Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO).In this role, Ms. Kwaske will lead NIA's team of dedicated underwriters as they work with independent insurance brokers to provide quality insurance coverage to more than 25,000 nonprofit organizations across the country.“We are thrilled to have Chandra in this role,” said Pamela Davis, founder, President, and CEO of NIA.“She has a broad insurance background, she's a very talented leader, and brings a strong commitment to the nonprofits NIA serves.”Ms. Kwaske, a resident of Michigan, brings more than 25 years of experience in the commercial insurance industry, specializing in diverse, hard-to-place commercial risks. Immediately prior to joining NIA, she spent 15 years at Burns & Wilcox and rose from Senior Underwriter to Underwriting Director. She led binding authority operations across Michigan and Ohio and built agency partnerships that drove new business growth.Ms. Kwaske joined NIA in 2019 and served in the role of Vice President of Insurance Operations since 2024 leading the Complex Business unit. Since April 2026, she has served as NIA's Interim Chief Underwriting Officer.“I am excited to serve as the Chief Underwriting Officer at NIA,” said Ms. Kwaske.“I look forward to leading and shaping underwriting strategies that support the needs of the nonprofit sector. We will continue our mission to provide nonprofits with stable, fairly priced coverage.”About NIANonprofits Insurance Alliance (NIA) is the nation's leading liability and property insurer exclusively serving nonprofit organizations.Founded in 1989 in Santa Cruz, CA, NIA is a social enterprise focused on the long-term sustainability and management of risk in the nonprofit sector. NIA has one of the best customer retention rates in the industry.NIA members enjoy fair and equitable insurance pricing, specialized insurance coverages, dividends, and innovative risk management and member resources.A consortium of nine leading foundations recently awarded NIA $25 million in recognition of the vital role NIA plays in supporting nonprofit infrastructure.The NIA group brand is comprised of Alliance Member Services (AMS) and three insurers rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best: Nonprofits Insurance Alliance of California (NIAC); Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance, RRG (ANI); and National Alliance of Nonprofits for Insurance (NANI).All organizations under the NIA brand are 501(c)(3) nonprofits. Learn more about Nonprofits Insurance Alliance at insurancefornonprofits.

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NIA Appoints Chandra Kwaske as Chief Underwriting Officer News Provided By Nonprofits Insurance Alliance November 03, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Insurance Industry



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