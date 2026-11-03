Food For Health Teams Food Benefit Company With Atlanta-Based Non-Profit, Open Hand, Expanding Food Is Medicine Platform

Food For Health, Milwaukee, WI, and Open Hand, Atlanta Georgia

Wisconsin's first accredited Medically Tailored Meal provider transitions Food is Medicine Platform & client base to propel Open Hand's national impact

- Kathy Koshgarian, CEO, Food For Health and the Food Benefit CompanyMILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Food For Health today announced the formed relationship and transition of various assets from its subsidiary, the Food Benefit Company, to Open Hand, an Atlanta based fellow member of the Food is Medicine Coalition (FIMC). Founded less than four years ago in response to America's escalating crisis of diet-related disease, the Food Benefit Company has grown from an innovative social enterprise to a multimillion-dollar Food Is Medicine organization helping thousands of individuals, demonstrating strong demand among consumers and healthcare payors for medically tailored meals as a health benefit that produces lasting health outcomes while reducing the burden and cost of chronic disease."We launched the Food Benefit Company to demonstrate that food is a powerful clinical intervention and as a for-profit engine intended to fund Food For Health's charitable vision of eliminating diet-related disease via medically tailored meals. We've seen firsthand how medically tailored nutrition improves lives and results in better health outcomes resulting in reduced medical spend. This transition advances our original vision, by adjoining FBC's future growth and impact with a like-minded and established Food Is Medicine leader with a 40-year track record of success,” said Kathy Koshgarian, CEO of Food For Health and the Food Benefit Company.Open Hand was founded in 1988 in response to America's escalating AIDS crisis and evolved into one of the nation's leading Food Is Medicine organizations, joining the Food is Medicine Coalition in 2012.“Diet-related disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States with 700,000 Americans dying annually from something that is entirely preventable. The Food Benefit Company's proprietary platform and client relationships complement our growth strategy and will enhance our ability to deliver our nutrition solutions to more individuals and communities,” said Matthew Pieper, CEO of Open Hand.After a recent 43,000 square foot expansion of its food production facilities, Open Hand is well positioned to answer the growing call for nutrition-based health solutions as the national spotlight turns to the critical link between food and wellness.Concurrent with this transition, Food For Health will market two of Milwaukee's most distinctive assets: the purpose-built, USDA- and FDA-certified 15,000-square-foot commercial kitchen at 334 W. Brown Street and the award-winning 40,000-square-foot historic 2007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive facility.###About the Food Benefit CompanyThe Food Benefit Company is a Milwaukee-based Food Is Medicine organization dedicated to preventing, managing, and reversing diet-related chronic disease through medically tailored meals, personalized health coaching, nutrition education, and wellness programming. As Wisconsin's first accredited medically tailored meal provider, the company partners with healthcare providers, health plans, payers, employers, and community organizations to improve health outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and expand equitable access through evidence-based nutrition interventions. Through its B3Healthy platform, The Food Benefit Company has demonstrated measurable improvements in weight, blood pressure, glucose control, patient satisfaction, healthcare utilization, and overall quality of life.Learn more atAbout Open HandOpen Hand is one of the largest community-based providers of home delivered means and nutrition services in the United States. Founded in 1988, the nonprofit delivers delicious medically tailored meals and nutrition education to thousands of seniors, children and families. In 2024, after delivering its 35 millionth meal, Open Hand moved to a 43,000 square foot facility to accommodate its continued growth. With custom menus to address specific health conditions, all Open Hand meals are approved by a registered dietitian and meet or exceed the most rigorous nutritional standards set by the American Diabetes Association, the USDA and the American Heart Association.Learn more atMedia Contact:Kathy KoshgarianPresident & CEO...

Katherine Koshgarian

Food For Health

+1 414-312-1343

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Food For Health teams Food Benefit Company with Atlanta-based non-profit, Open Hand, Expanding Food is Medicine platform News Provided By Food For Health November 03, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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