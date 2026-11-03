PickTheTrain shows direct cross-border trains from Swiss stations, including how often they run and the planned platform.

PickTheBus shows whether one bus runs between two cities in different countries, and compares it door to door with the train and plane.

PickTheTravel plans a whole trip from one sentence: flights, a hotel with a live price, and direct trains and buses.

Four Swiss-built sites answer one travel question each: is there a direct train or bus across the border, where to stay, and how to plan the whole trip.

- Sylvain Gordon-Horwood, Founder, Goldcote LtdZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Goldcote Ltd today announced four free travel websites that each answer one question well. PickTheTrain and PickTheBus show whether a direct train or bus runs between two cities in different countries, PickTheHotel recommends one hotel and explains why, and PickTheTravel brings them together to plan a whole trip from a single sentence.Each sends travellers to the airline, rail operator or bus company's own website, or to the hotel booking.PickTheTrain: direct trains across borders ( )PickTheTrain answers whether there is a direct train between two cities across a border, how often it runs, how fast it is, and whether it beats flying door to door. It covers high-speed, intercity and night trains across 320 cities in 30 countries and 2,526 city pairs, mainly in Europe, plus routes across US state lines, into Canada and in parts of Asia. It lists 1,203 cross-border sleeper routes in Europe with times and running nights, and 25 famous rail journeys, including the Glacier Express, the Orient Express and the Trans-Siberian, with whether and when each runs. At Swiss stations, city pages also show the planned platform.PickTheBus: direct buses across borders ( )PickTheBus shows whether one bus, with no change, runs between two cities in different countries, when it runs, and how it compares door to door with the train and the plane. It covers 1,280 cities in 38 countries, 12,054 city pairs and around 3,000 international buses a day, from 16 bus companies including FlixBus, BlaBlaCar Bus, RegioJet, National Express, Bus Éireann, Translink and Greyhound. It also features overnight routes, including Twiliner, the Zurich-based sleeper bus service.PickTheHotel: one confident pick ( )Rather than a long list, PickTheHotel recommends the single best hotel in a city for what the traveller wants: the finest, the best value, a budget stay or a family stay, and explains why. Picks weigh reviews, value, a genuinely central location and whether family rooms truly fit, and hotels cannot pay to be picked. It covers 335 cities in 80 countries, can find a hotel near a landmark or the traveller's current location, and shows only hotels actually available for the chosen dates, with a live refundable price. PickTheHotel is also available as an app inside ChatGPT.PickTheTravel: the whole trip in one place ( )PickTheTravel lets travellers type a trip in one sentence, such as“Paris to Zurich 10 to 12 Nov”, and returns nonstop flights, a hotel with a live price, direct trains and buses, and a door-to-door comparison of train and plane. It understands holiday regions, so“Zurich to Lapland” returns flights to Lapland's closest airports. Travellers can save a trip and receive reminders and a note if a timetable changes.All four sites use official published timetables and data from the operators, refreshed every week, and offer connections for AI assistants so they can use the same answers.For travellers in Switzerland, the sites cover cross-border connections from Swiss cities by train and coach, including night trains, the Glacier Express, and coach routes such as Geneva to Lyon and Zurich to Munich and Milan.“Planning a trip across a border still means checking several websites to find out something simple: is there a direct train or bus, and is it better than flying?” said Sylvain Gordon-Horwood, founder of Goldcote Ltd.“Each of our sites answers one of those questions clearly, and PickTheTravel puts the answers together.”The sites are available now at , , and .About Goldcote LtdGoldcote Ltd develops software and websites, including the travel sites PickTheTrain, PickTheBus, PickTheHotel and PickTheTravel, and the MoltenRock family of Mac apps. More information: &FlixBus, BlaBlaCar Bus, RegioJet, National Express, Bus Éireann, Translink, Greyhound, Twiliner, Glacier Express, Orient Express and ChatGPT are trademarks of their respective owners. PickTheTrain, PickTheBus, PickTheHotel and PickTheTravel are not affiliated with or endorsed by them.

Sylvain Gordon-Horwood

Goldcote Ltd

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Four free travel websites for Europe, and one sentence plans the whole trip.

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Goldcote Launches Four Free Travel Finders for Direct Trains, Buses, Hotels and Whole Trips News Provided By Goldcote Ltd November 03, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry



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