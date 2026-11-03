Kings Auctions Beverly Hills Music Collectors Live Online Auction 400 Official RIAA Certified Gold/Platinum Records

John Lennon Gold Record

Janet Jackson Gold Record

Bruno Mars Gold Record

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kings Auctions Beverly Hills is thrilled to announce a once-in-a-lifetime live online auction on November 14, 2026, at 8 AM PST, hosted on the LiveAuctioneers platform. This exclusive event will feature an extraordinary collection of 400 gold and platinum albums alongside 200 guitars, all sourced from an exceptional private music collection.Kings Auctions is honored to present this incredible collection, offering music enthusiasts and collectors a unique opportunity to own a piece of musical heritage.Each album in this auction has achieved gold or platinum status, symbolizing remarkable commercial success and artistic achievement. Accompanying these albums, the 200 guitars represent an exceptional collection of instruments, further enhancing the significance of this auction. Available documentation regarding ownership and provenance will accompany applicable items. Studio Letter of authenticity will be included w all records and guitars for historical provenance."We are excited to bring this unique auction to music lovers and collectors around the world," said Catherine King, the lead auctioneer at Kings Auctions. "This is not just an opportunity to purchase albums and guitars; it's a chance to own a part of music history and celebrate the artists who have shaped our culture."The collection features music memorabilia spanning the 1960s through 2026 from Rock and Roll to Hip Hop.Bidders can participate in the auction from the comfort of their homes through LiveAuctioneers, where they can view detailed descriptions and images of each item. Registration is free, and interested parties are encouraged to sign up early to ensure they don't miss out on this exceptional opportunity.For more information about the auction, including how to register, visit [Kings Auctions' Website] or contact Kings Auctions at....Kings Auctions Beverly Hills specializes in high-profile auctions featuring rare and valuable collectibles, art, and memorabilia. With a commitment to authenticity and exceptional customer service, Kings Auctions has established itself as a leader in the auction industry.

Allie Jones

King's Auctions Inc.

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Kings Auctions Beverly Hills Music Collectors Live Online Auction 400 Official RIAA certified Gold/Platinum Records News Provided By King's Auctions Inc. November 03, 2026, 18:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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