Rajasthan: Case Filed Against Hotel Operator In Jaipur For Sheltering Two Foreign Nationals Without Valid Documents

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Serious violations of foreign-national registration requirements have come to light at Hotel Ellora in the Chitrakoot area of Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials said on Tuesday.

An investigation by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has revealed that two Thai women had stayed at the hotel without the mandatory registration formalities being completed.

One of them was found staying beyond the validity of her visa, while the other subsequently died at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital.

According to FRRO official Dharmendra Sagar, a Thai woman had been staying at Hotel Ellora since October 19 despite her visa having expired.

The hotel management allegedly failed to inform the police or submit the mandatory online C-Form within the prescribed timeframe.

The investigation also revealed that hotel manager Vipin Maheshwari had not completed the registration formalities required to submit C-Forms.

Taking serious note of these violations, the FRRO took the woman into custody, and a case was registered against the hotel operator at Chitrakoot police station under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

During the investigation, officials also found that another Thai woman who had previously stayed at the same hotel had died at SMS Hospital a few days earlier.

According to FRRO officials, she too had allegedly overstayed her visa and concealed her identity.

The hotel management had reportedly failed to submit the mandatory C-Form in her case as well. Further investigation has revealed another concerning aspect.

According to information provided by hotel staff, a foreign woman was allegedly accommodated using the passport of another foreign national who had recently been deported from Jaipur.

The woman who had initially been staying at the hotel reportedly left two to three hours before the arrival of the other woman.

Police are investigating the matter and collecting further information to establish the identities of those involved and verify the circumstances.

In view of these violations, the FRRO has issued a strict advisory to all hotels, guesthouses, homestays and other accommodation providers in Jaipur.

Establishments have been directed to verify the original passports and valid visas of foreign nationals before providing accommodation and ensure that the mandatory online C-Form is submitted within the prescribed timeframe.

The FRRO has warned that strict legal action will be taken against establishments that fail to comply with foreign-national registration requirements, submit incorrect information or knowingly provide accommodation to foreign nationals concealing their identities or immigration status.

The incident has highlighted serious lapses in compliance with mandatory foreign-guest registration procedures and prompted renewed scrutiny of verification practices at hotels and other accommodation establishments across Jaipur.