Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel Selects QCI Resorts To Unify Resort Operations And Strengthen Guest Engagement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Selection advances QCI's vision for connected resort operations, bringing teams, data and guest service together

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel has selected QCI ResortsTM and QCI Nimble to support a more connected approach to resort operations, player development and guest engagement.

Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel's selection reflects the industry's shift toward unified resort operations. By bringing teams and data onto a shared platform, Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel is building a foundation for faster decisions and more coordinated guest service across the property.

“Our goal is to give our teams the information and tools they need to work together and deliver a consistently welcoming guest experience,” said Kendra McPhail, Marketing Director at Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel.“QCI's integrated approach will help us connect insights across departments and turn those insights into more coordinated service.”

For Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel, the platform will help teams coordinate player development, marketing and guest engagement while giving leadership a clearer view of property performance.

“Resort operators need technology that connects every department around the guest experience,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI.“Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel's selection of QCI Resorts supports that connected future, helping teams make faster, better decisions and deliver more coordinated guest service.”

About Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel

Nestled in the scenic mountains of Yreka, CA, Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel stands as Northern California's premier casino resort. This modern Native American-owned casino offers an exceptional blend of thrilling entertainment, comfortable accommodations, and breathtaking natural beauty. Whether you're a seasoned gamer or simply seeking a fun weekend getaway, Rain Rock Casino Resort Hotel delivers the perfect combination of excitement and relaxation. To learn more, visit .

About QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. develops and supports QCI ResortsTM and software for casino and resort operations. Its technology serves more than 325 casino resorts internationally and supports over $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

Designed for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts brings resort management, dining, marketing, loyalty and guest engagement into a common operating environment. The platform gives teams access to current information and tools to coordinate work across departments, with gaming systems connected through integrations.

Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno founded QCI. The company is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Seattle and Phoenix. Learn more at qci.ai or call (858) 299-5715.

About Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is QCI's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer. His entrepreneurial career includes founding two companies serving the gaming, education and adult learning markets. He specializes in applying analytics to business operations, drawing on experience with both individual casinos and organizations managing multiple properties.

Dr. Thomas has developed business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casino businesses and implemented analytics to improve financial performance. His expertise spans underlying data, product development and casino operations. He has co-authored 16 books and more than 80 articles on gaming analytics and data science and is an inventor on dozens of patents.