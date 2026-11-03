Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Brings Its Disciplined Growth Plan To Institutional And Accredited Investors At The Pipes Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) (“Standard Premium”), a leading specialty finance company, announces that William (Bill) Koppelmann, CEO, and Brian Krogol, CFO, will be participating at a premier annual financial event dedicated to Private Investments in Public Equity (PIPEs Conference ) in Hollywood, Florida, on November 4–5. Hosted by DealFlow Events, the event brings together institutional investors, hedge funds, small cap public company executives, investment bankers, placements agents and securities lawyers working in private investments in public equity.

“The PIPEs Conference offers us the opportunity to discuss our broader capital strategy, including our openness to debt or equity investment from long-term investors whose objectives align with the Company's disciplined growth plan,” says William Koppelmann, CEO, Standard Premium.“We look forward to holding one-on-one meetings with investors, sharing the Company's growth initiatives for 2027 and introducing Standard Premium to institutional and accredited investors. This is an ideal time to build relationships that support the Company's next phase of growth and share how Standard Premium's presence in 45 states positions the Company to serve agents and insureds across a wide range of markets.”

Investors interested in meeting with Bill and Brian at the conference can reach out to Brian Krogol at ....

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: SPFX) is a specialty finance company which has financed premiums on over $2 billion of property and casualty insurance policies since 1991. We currently operate in 45 states and are seeking M&A opportunities of synergistic businesses to leverage economies of scale.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21e of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended with regard to our anticipated future growth and outlook. Our actual results may differ from expectations presented or implied herein and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or results.

Additional information concerning risk factors relating to our business is contained in Item 1A Risk Factors of our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 20, 2026 which is available on the SEC's website at or on the Investor Relations section of our website, standardpremium.com.

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

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