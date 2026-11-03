Ryan's Roundup To Mark Opening Day Of Veterans' Week By Uniting Calgary's Business Community In Support Of Veterans

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Free November 5 event at Ranchman's will feature 11 organizations, business networking, a food drive and poppies available with donations welcomed

MEDIA INVITATION: Media are invited to attend. Ryan Townend will be available for on-site interviews at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, before doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m. Interviews with representatives from participating organizations can also be arranged.

CALGARY, Nov. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryan's RoundUp will bring Calgary's business and community leaders together on Thursday, November 5 - the opening day of Veterans' Week - for an evening of connection, networking and support for Canada's veteran community.

Veterans Affairs Canada recognizes Veterans' Week from November 5 to 11 each year, leading into Remembrance Day. To mark its opening day, the November Roundup will welcome 11 organizations that support veterans, military families, first responders and their communities.

Ryan's Roundup is known for creating a relaxed and welcoming environment where entrepreneurs, professionals, business leaders and community builders can reconnect, expand their networks and develop meaningful new relationships. This month's event will direct that same community energy toward learning about and supporting organizations that serve those who have served.

"Roundup has always demonstrated what can happen when great people come together," said Ryan Townend, founder and host of Ryan's RoundUp. "Business is built through relationships, but so is community. Every month, we see introductions turn into friendships, referrals, partnerships and opportunities to support one another. Holding this event on the opening day of Veterans' Week gives us the privilege of directing that same energy toward Canada's veteran community. By bringing these outstanding organizations together in one room, we can help more Calgarians understand the important work they do, discover meaningful ways to get involved and show those who have served - and the families who stand beside them - that their community stands with them."

Participating organizations



Alberta Recoil - albertarecoil.com

Helmets to Hardhats - helmetstohardhats.ca

Legacy Place Society - legacyplacesociety.com

OSI-CAN - osicanab.ca

Pacific Assistance Dogs Society (PADS) - pads.ca

Project Life Spark - projectlifespark.org

Pulling Together - pulling-together.ca

Quilts of Valour - Canada Society - quiltsofvalour.ca

The Royal Canadian Legion - legion.ca

Valour Canada - valourcanada.ca Veterans Association Food Bank - veteransassociation.ca

There is no cost to attend, although advance registration is encouraged. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for Veterans Association Food Bank.

The Royal Canadian Legion will also have poppies available, with donations welcome in support of the Poppy Campaign. Together, these initiatives give attendees practical ways to support veterans while also building relationships and strengthening Calgary's business community.

A special thank you to Shona Mitchell, who has been instrumental in helping bring this month's participating organizations together.

Event details

What: November Ryan's RoundUp in support of veterans

When: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; doors open at 5:00 p.m.

Where: Ranchman's Cookhouse & Dancehall, 9615 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Admission: Complimentary; advance registration is available at RyansRoundUp.com

Requested donation: A non-perishable food item for Veterans Association Food Bank

Media invitation and interview opportunities

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. Ryan Townend will be available for on-site interviews at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, before doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m. Interviews with representatives from participating organizations can also be arranged.

Visual opportunities will include representatives from the participating organizations, the food-donation collection, Royal Canadian Legion poppy distribution and members of Calgary's business community gathering in support of veterans on the opening day of Veterans' Week.

Media are asked to confirm attendance or interview requests in advance by contacting WJ Agency at ....

About Ryan's Roundup

Ryan's Roundup is a monthly Calgary networking and community-building event founded and hosted by WJ Agency CEO Ryan Townend. It brings together entrepreneurs, professionals, business leaders and community members in an informal environment where attendees can strengthen existing relationships, make new connections, exchange ideas, create opportunities and support organizations making a difference in the community.

SOURCE: Ryan's Roundup

Media contact: WJ Agency | ... | 1-403-608-4443