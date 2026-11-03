Southbound Tattoo Named Tattoo Shop Of The Year In Waxahachie, Texas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Waxahachie tattoo and piercing studio earns recognition backed by a 4.8-star rating from 203 consumer reviews.

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Southbound Tattoo, a professional tattoo and piercing studio in Waxahachie, Texas, has been named Tattoo Shop of the Year by the Consumer Ratings Institute. The recognition is based on 203 public consumer reviews and an overall 4.8-star rating. It reflects the studio's reputation for clean, professional tattooing built on strong fundamentals, clear communication and work designed to last.

Located in downtown Waxahachie and serving the greater Dallas–Fort Worth area, Southbound Tattoo welcomes both first-time clients and seasoned collectors. The studio is led by owner and tattoo artist Alex Freeman, who began tattooing in 2007 and focuses on Japanese and American Traditional work. In 2026 the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce recognized Southbound Tattoo on its fifth anniversary.

The studio's team of artists is known for strong traditional and Japanese styles, and its work ranges from walk-in pieces to custom designs and large projects such as sleeves and backpieces. Bigger projects are planned through the studio's SGP Design Plans, with clear project pricing instead of hourly rates. Southbound Tattoo also offers professional piercing with premium jewelry, and walk-ins are welcome.

Local readers have voted Southbound Tattoo Best Tattoo Shop in the Waxahachie Sun Star Awards three times.

“Every tattoo that leaves our shop carries our name, so we put the same care into a small walk-in piece as we do into a full backpiece,” said Alex Freeman, Owner of Southbound Tattoo.“Being named Tattoo Shop of the Year, based on what our clients say about us, means a lot to our whole team. We'll keep doing clean, honest work that people are proud to wear for life.”

Southbound Tattoo is open seven days a week at 602 S. Rogers St. in Waxahachie.

About Southbound Tattoo

Southbound Tattoo is a professional tattoo and piercing studio in Waxahachie, Texas, serving the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Its artists specialize in traditional and Japanese styles, custom work and large-scale projects, alongside professional piercing. Learn more at .

About the Consumer Ratings Institute

The Consumer Ratings Institute is a national business recognition registry based in New York, evaluating businesses across all sectors using aggregated public review data. The Institute issues recognitions across multiple categories based on publicly accessible consumer reviews.

Alex Freeman

Southbound Tattoo

+1 214-903-7138

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Southbound Tattoo Named Tattoo Shop of the Year in Waxahachie, Texas News Provided By Awardy November 03, 2026, 17:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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