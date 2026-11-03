New Documentary 'The Long Way To Me' Explores Advances In Breast Cancer Reconstruction

The Long Way To Me Poster

Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler

The Long Way To Me follows one woman's breast cancer journey, highlighting advances in reconstruction, medical innovation, and renewed confidence.

- Bethany, Documentary PatientSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Long Way To Me follows Bethany, who sought elective breast surgery with plastic surgeon Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, founder of Aesthetx, Lineage's flagship medical aesthetics practice, to address post-pregnancy changes. A routine preoperative mammogram unexpectedly revealed breast cancer, shifting her plans to cancer treatment and staged reconstruction, and adding complexity to her deeply personal goal of feeling at home in her body.“If I hadn't gotten that first mammogram, I could have gone years without knowing I had cancer,” Bethany recalls.After her diagnosis, Bethany re-consulted with Dr. Zeidler about her original aesthetic goals. Though treatment and staged reconstruction changed her path, modern techniques and technologies could still help her achieve an outcome close to what she had envisioned.Against this backdrop, the film shows how advances in surgical planning and device technology can support aesthetic goals while accommodating treatment and ongoing imaging. Bethany's reconstruction included the Motiva Flora, the first and only magnet-free, MR Conditional tissue expander in the world; Essence Acellular Dermal Matrix for soft-tissue support; and Puregraft Syncfat transfer for contour refinement and soft-tissue coverage. Her perioperative skincare regimen included CO2LiftPRO to support tissue vascularity and oxygenation for skin healing.The film also brings together founders and executive leaders of the companies whose products supported Bethany's reconstruction. Their collaboration underscores a shared commitment to developing products with meaningful impact in women's lives throughout treatment, reconstruction, and recovery.For Dr. Zeidler, these advances are deeply personal:“Whether a woman is seeking surgery after pregnancy or reconstruction after cancer, the desire to feel confident, feminine, and at home in her body is the same, even when the path is longer and more complex. Today's technologies give me more ways to bring that vision to life for patients like Bethany - tailoring care to their treatment, anatomy, and visions for themselves.”“I was so happy to learn that modern reconstruction techniques and technologies could help me achieve results similar to what I had hoped for when I first considered elective surgery. It was a much longer journey than I ever imagined, but today I feel confident in the body I'm living in. It's a look that feels truly me, and in some ways, even better than I had hoped,” says Bethany.Her experience connects the film's technical focus with the decisions behind each step of care. A plan to address post-pregnancy changes became a longer path through cancer treatment and reconstruction, with aesthetic goals, personal choice, and a changing understanding of confidence remaining central.Produced by Jared Frazer in collaboration with Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler, the documentary draws on more than a decade of their work together sharing authentic patient stories. Through Bethany's experience, it explores how individualized reconstruction can honor aesthetic goals alongside cancer treatment and recovery.The film premiered October 17, 2026, in Houston during Plastic Surgery The Meeting, with production support from Lineage, Aesthetx, Lumisque, Bimini Health Tech, and Establishment Labs.--About LineageLineage is the leading platform for founder-physicians in aesthetic medicine. It's a curated network of plastic surgeons and dermatologists, built on one belief: the best physicians shouldn't have to choose between doing great work for patients and running a great business. Lineage gives physicians the capital, operating infrastructure and team to grow, whether they're launching a practice under their own name or partnering on an established one. Clinical authority always stays with the physician, and so does the focus on the patient.About AesthetxAt Aesthetx, the future of medical aesthetics is built on the belief that exceptional care happens when science, artistry, and collaboration come together. Founded by Dr. Kamakshi Zeidler in 2017, Aesthetx was created to bring plastic surgery, dermatology, and aesthetic medicine together in a fully integrated, collaborative practice. Through its partnership with Lineage, Aesthetx has expanded its presence across the San Francisco Bay Area, bringing its comprehensive approach to aesthetic care to a broader community. The practice offers a wide spectrum of surgical and nonsurgical treatments, combining clinical expertise, scientific innovation, and artistic sensibility to deliver personalized care. Underlying every aspect of the practice is a deep commitment to an exceptional patient experience, shaped by collaboration across specialties, thoughtful adoption of innovative technologies, and a philosophy centered on helping every patient look and feel their best.About Jared FrazerJared Frazer is a director and film producer whose work spans documentary, editorial, and branded storytelling, including films for Monocle and long-form patient stories focused on breast reconstruction. For more than a decade, he has collaborated with Dr. Zeidler to translate complex clinical advances and deeply personal patient experiences into compelling films. At Lineage, he leads narrative development and production across the organization and its network of medical aesthetics practices, shaping how its physicians, patients, and broader mission are represented on screen.About Lumisque, Inc. / CO2LiftLumisque, Inc. is a women-led skin health company based in Weston, Florida, specializing in topical carboxytherapy. Its flagship CO2Liftproduct line uses a proprietary carbon dioxide delivery system designed to support skin hydration and overall skin quality. With professional and at-home formulations, CO2Liftis used by plastic surgeons, dermatologists, and aesthetic professionals as part of advanced skincare protocols. Through its focus on carboxytherapy and skin health innovation, Lumisque continues to expand the role of CO2Liftin professional aesthetics and consumer skincare.About Bimini Health TechFounded in 2013, Bimini Health Tech is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing women's health, with a particular focus on breast reconstruction and aesthetic surgery. Combining decades of industry expertise with a commitment to scientific innovation, Bimini develops and commercializes advanced solutions designed to empower surgeons, enhance clinical efficiency, and support positive patient outcomes.Its portfolio includes the Puregraftfamily of fat transfer systems, including Puregraft SYNC; Essence Acellular Dermal Matrix (ADM); and SereneStructured Saline Breast Implants. With more than 100 patents, 20 regulatory clearances and approvals, and over 25 scientific publications, Bimini's technologies have supported more than 1.5 million procedures worldwide.Bimini Health Tech. Redefining Possibilities.About Establishment LabsEstablishment Labs is a global medical technology company dedicated to improving women's health and wellness through the power of science, engineering, and technology. The company offers a portfolio of Femtech solutions for breast health, breast aesthetics and breast reconstruction. Over five million Motivadevices have been delivered worldwide to plastic and reconstructive surgeons since 2010 and have created a new standard for safety and patient satisfaction in over 100 countries.The Motiva Portfolio in the United States includes the Motiva Floratissue expander, which is the first and only magnet-free, MR Conditional breast tissue expander in the US. The portfolio also includes the Motiva SmoothSilkRound & Ergonomixbreast Implants, which recently received FDA approval in September 2024 and represent state of the art innovation in plastic surgery. These devices feature the patented SmoothSilksurface, designed for enhanced biocompatibility and scientifically shown to promote low inflammation. The MotivaSmoothSilk Ergonomixdevice is the first breast implant in the world that embodies the science of ergonomics, as it is designed to adapt, react, feel, and move like natural breast tissue. They are also unique to the implant market, as their shape can adapt as the body changes position, maintaining a round shape when lying down and a teardrop shape when standing up. The MotivaSmoothSilkRound implants provide increased upper breast fullness and softness while keeping a round full form regardless of position. The Establishment Labs portfolio of products is supported by over 200 patent applications in 20 separate patent families worldwide and over 100 scientific and clinical studies and publications in peer reviewed journals. Establishment Labs manufactures at two facilities in Costa Rica compliant with all applicable regulatory standards under ISO13485:2024 and FDA 21 CFR 820.MotivaImplants for Reconstruction are currently not approved for commercial distribution in the United States and are undergoing clinical investigation pursuant to US FDA & Health Canada regulations for investigational medical devices.

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New Documentary 'The Long Way To Me' Explores Advances in Breast Cancer Reconstruction News Provided By LUMISQUE Inc November 03, 2026, 17:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Movie Industry



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