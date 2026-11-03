TERRY MILLA ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE '#WEAREWARRIORS II,' ARRIVING NOVEMBER 11 WITH EXCLUSIVE FAN ACCESS

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Independent conscious hip-hop artist embraces direct-to-fan distribution with a pay-what-you-want release and early access for Warrior Life subscribers.

- Terry Milla aka Milla TerryATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent conscious hip-hop artist Terry Milla announces the November 11 release of his new single,“#WEAREWARRIORS II,” through 100 Trillion Entertainment. The release will be available directly to fans through [WarriorLife]( ) on a pay-what-you-want basis, reinforcing Milla's commitment to independent music and building a community around purposeful living.Continuing the spirit of the original“#WEAREWARRIORS,” the new single advances Milla's message of discipline, resilience, self-determination, and personal freedom. Through conscious hip-hop, Milla aims to create music that goes beyond entertainment, encouraging listeners to challenge limitations, reclaim their power, and live with intention.“Warrior Life is about how you live, what you stand for, and how you respond when life tests you,” says Milla.“I want my music to inspire people to recognize and tap in to their own power and take responsibility for the lives they want to create.”DIRECT-TO-FAN RELEASE WITH EARLY ACCESSRather than relying exclusively on traditional music distribution channels, Milla is releasing“#WEAREWARRIORS II” directly through WarriorLife. The pay-what-you-want model allows fans to choose what they contribute while supporting the independent artist and the movement behind the music.Warrior List newsletter subscribers will receive exclusive early access to the music video and digital download on November 4, 2026, one week before the official release. Fans can join the Warrior List at [WarriorLife]( ).MUSIC, MINDSET, AND MOVEMENTMilla's creative work extends beyond music. As a martial artist, plant-based chef, and creator of the Warrior Life movement, he connects hip-hop with discipline, personal development, and intentional living.His philosophy centers on three principles: Music. Mindset. Movement. Through these interconnected disciplines, Milla encourages people to pursue personal growth, develop resilience, and build lives guided by purpose rather than impulse.With“#WEAREWARRIORS II,” Milla invites listeners to embrace the warrior spirit and become active participants in their own transformation.RELEASE DETAILS- Artist: Terry Milla- Single:“#WEAREWARRIORS II”- Official Release: November 11, 2026- Subscriber Early Access: November 4, 2026- Early-Access Content: Music video and digital download- Distribution: Direct-to-fan, pay-what-you-want- Entertainment Company: 100 Trillion Entertainment- Website: [ ]ABOUT TERRY MILLATerry Milla is an independent conscious hip-hop artist, martial artist, and plant-based chef whose work connects music, mindset, and movement. Through Warrior Life, he promotes discipline, self-mastery, purposeful living, and personal freedom while building a direct relationship with his audience.MEDIA CONTACTWilliam DunnWarrior Life | 100 Trillion EntertainmentEmail:...Website:Instagram:YouTube: @therealterrymilla

William Dunn

Warrior Life/ 100 Trillion Entertainment

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TERRY MILLA ANNOUNCES NEW SINGLE '#WEAREWARRIORS II,' ARRIVING NOVEMBER 11 WITH EXCLUSIVE FAN ACCESS News Provided By Warrior Garden LLC November 03, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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