UH Law Center Offers Election-Related Legal Resources For Voters

Election 101

Topics covered: Voting Rights Act, redistricting, mail-in voting, election challenges, certification, and constitutional amendments affecting elections.

- University of Houston Law Center Dean Leonard M. BaynesHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- This Election Day, the University of Houston Law Center is helping Texans and others better understand the legal framework behind American elections through its online resource page“Elections 101: U.S. Election Law and the Constitution.”Election law topics include the Voting Rights Act, redistricting, mail-in voting, election challenges, certification, and constitutional amendments affecting elections, among others.“Understanding how our elections work is fundamental to civic engagement,” said UH Law Dean Leonard M. Baynes.“Our goal is to provide a trusted nonpartisan resource that helps people better understand the constitutional foundations of our electoral system and the rights and responsibilities that come with participating in our democracy.”Featuring Baynes' video series alongside easy-to-understand legal resources, the site offers voters a practical guide to the constitutional structures, voting rights, safeguards and laws that influence elections in the United States.The site also features David Froomkin, assistant professor of law at the UH Law Center and affiliated faculty in UH's Department of Political Science. He specializes in administrative law, election law, and democratic and constitutional theory.The Election 101 resource is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" uh/electio.MEDIA CONTACTS:For more information or interviews, please contact Carrie Anna Criado, UH Law Center Assistant Dean of Communications and Marketing, 713-743-2184,... or Rashda Khan, Communications Director, 325-656-2824,....About the University of Houston Law CenterThe University of Houston Law Center (UHLC) is a dynamic, top-tier law school located in the nation's 4th largest city. U.S. News & World Report ranked the Law Center No. 54 overall among law schools nationwide and ranked UHLC's Health Law, Intellectual Property and Information Law, and Part-time programs in the Top 10. The Law Center is ranked #9 among U.S. law schools for return on investment (ROI) by LawCrossing and in the ABA Journal. It awards Doctor of Jurisprudence (J.D.) and Master of Laws (LL.M.) degrees, through its academic branch, the College of Law. The Law Center is more than just a law school. It is a powerful hub of intellectual activity with more than 12 centers and institutes that fuel its educational mission and national reputation. UHLC is fully accredited by the American Bar Association and is a member of the Association of American Law Schools.About the University of HoustonThe University of Houston is a Carnegie-designated Tier One public research university recognized with a Phi Beta Kappa chapter for excellence in undergraduate education. UH serves the globally competitive Houston and Gulf Coast region by providing world-class faculty, experiential learning and strategic industry partnerships. Located in the nation's fourth-largest city and one of the most culturally rich regions in the country, UH enrolls nearly 49,000 students.

Rashda Khan

University of Houston Law Center

+ +1 713-743-7587

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UH Law Center Offers Election-Related Legal Resources for Voters News Provided By University of Houston Law Center November 03, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Human Rights, Law, U.S. Politics



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