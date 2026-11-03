Gehlot Hits Back At Raj CM Sharma, Demands Evidence For Allegations Or Apology Within 24 Hours

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 3 (IANS) A fresh political confrontation has erupted between Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot following the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, End Anarchy) march and rally in Jodhpur on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sharma launched a political attack on Gehlot and the previous Congress government.

In response, the veteran Congress leader Gehlot rejected the Chief Minister's remarks, describing them as 'baseless' and demanding that he substantiate his allegations with documentary evidence or issue a public apology within 24 hours.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Gehlot said, "I am deeply pained by the baseless remarks made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma in Jodhpur today, which have no factual basis whatsoever. He has presented an entirely fabricated narrative by making false and personal allegations against me. I expect him to provide a detailed account, supported by facts and documents, to both me and the people of Rajasthan. Otherwise, he should apologise within 24 hours."

He added that he had expected Chief Minister Sharma to maintain democratic decorum and clarify allegations of collusion, widely reported in the media, concerning the purchase of a villa by IAS officer Shikhar Agrawal, who served as Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

He also questioned Chief Minister Sharma's role in the matter, saying that the Chief Minister himself chairs the board that approved special concessions for the Ananta company.

The former Chief Minister said that instead of addressing these questions, the Chief Minister had made personal remarks and attempted to divert public attention from the allegations.

Raising further questions, Gehlot asked Chief Minister Sharma to clarify his role in granting a special package to Ananta Resort.

He said that Chief Minister Sharma chairs the Investment Board that approved the package and asked why the investigation had not been handed over to a central agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Gehlot also questioned the impartiality of an investigation conducted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), which functions under the state government.

"How can an agency operating under the Chief Minister conduct an impartial investigation into a decision taken by a board chaired by the Chief Minister himself?" he asked.

Earlier, while addressing the BJP rally in Jodhpur, Chief Minister Sharma had criticised the previous Congress government, alleging that Rajasthan witnessed political instability and internal power struggles during Ashok Gehlot's tenure as the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that instead of addressing people's problems, the previous Congress-led state government remained preoccupied with political developments and confined itself to hotels.

He also referred to the public disagreements between Gehlot and the then Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Taking a swipe at the Congress leadership, CM Sharma pointed to a recent Congress rally where, according to him, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was not given a place on the stage while Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra was delivering his address.

He described this as a reflection of the internal differences within the Congress.

The Chief Minister also invoked his background as the son of a farmer, saying that the current BJP-led state government was working for the welfare of the farming community.

Taking a jibe at Gehlot, whom he referred to as a 'magician', CM Sharma alleged that the former Chief Minister had exploited farmers rather than working in their interests.

The Chief Minister also raised questions over appointments to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), examination paper leak cases, and alleged corruption during the previous Congress government's tenure.

Referring to the Jal Jeevan Mission controversy, CM Sharma alleged that Ministers and officials associated with the previous Congress government had been sent to jail in connection with the case.

He also accused the former Chief Minister of favouring relatives and aides instead of prioritising public welfare.

Chief Minister Sharma also referred to the arrest of Gehlot's former Personal Security Officer (PSO) Head Constable Rajkumar Yadav in connection with a paper leak case.

The Chief Minister asserted that the current BJP government would take action against anyone found involved in corruption, irrespective of their position or influence.