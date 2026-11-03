Manipur CM Directs Security Forces To Identify Armed Groups Involved In Recent Violence

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 3 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday directed senior security officials to identify active armed groups, excluding those engaged in peace talks with the state government, suspected to be involved in the recent incidents of violence in the state, officials said.

A senior official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said that the Chief Minister issued the directive during a review meeting on the law and order situation in the state.

He asked the security officials to identify armed outfits allegedly involved in the recent violent incidents, while keeping out of the exercise those groups currently engaged in peace negotiations with the state government.

Khemchand Singh also instructed the security agencies to submit a detailed report on the involvement of these groups at the earliest.

The Chief Minister said that, based on the findings of the report, the state Cabinet would be constrained to consider declaring such groups as unlawful if their involvement in violence against innocent civilians is established.

The CMO official said that he (Chief Minister) also made it clear that necessary action would be initiated against any groups continuing to perpetrate violence against the civilian population.

Such groups would be dealt with under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he added.

The security review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister, held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, Mantripukhri and held a detailed review of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur and deliberated on measures to further strengthen security arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas Singh, Chief Secretary Rajeev Singh Thakur, Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, Manipur Director General of Police Mukesh Singh.

General Officer in Command (GOC) of 3 Corps, Lieutenant General Girish Kalia virtually attended the meeting.

Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence/Law and Order) Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo, State Home Commissioner N. Ashok Kumar, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South) and Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), Inspector General of CRPF, Deputy Inspector General of BSF, SSB, ITBP, Joint Director of Intelligence Bureau and senior officers of central security agencies and state Home Department were also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, normal life remained affected in Kangpokpi district for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as a tribal organisation continued its shutdown to protest against the alleged failure of the Manipur government to take action over the killing of two Kuki community youths.

A police officer said that shops, markets and business establishments remained closed due to the shutdown.

Several goods-laden vehicles bound for Imphal through National Highway-2 (NH-2) were also unable to enter Kangpokpi district and remained stranded in neighbouring Senapati district, which is predominantly inhabited by the Naga community.

He said that additional security forces had been deployed in the hilly Kangpokpi district to prevent any untoward incident and maintain law and order during the shutdown.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a prominent Kuki-Zo organisation, had called the shutdown to condemn what it described as the state government's inaction over the killing of two Kuki civilians.

The bodies of the two Kuki youths, identified as Tinginlun Chongloi (21) and Paoginlal Hangshing (20), who had gone missing on October 28, were recovered on November 1 following multiple search operations conducted by joint teams of the Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action), Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Assam Rifles.