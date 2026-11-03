Dubai Ride-Hailing App Zed Strengthens Leadership With Appointment Of Shobhit Singhal To Shape Its Future

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai-born ride hailing platform strengthens leadership to scale Dubai operations, advance homegrown technology and deepen industry partnerships. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Zed, the Dubai-born ride-hailing app and part of Al Ghurair Mobility, has appointed Shobhit Singhal, former Chief Operating Officer of Southeast Asian super app Gojek, to lead its business and strategic direction. Built in Dubai and designed around the unique mobility needs of those who live and work in the city, Zed is entering a new period of development, with a renewed focus on strengthening its position in the Dubai mobility sector, advancing homegrown technology and building a scalable platform for the region.

Singhal brings extensive experience in leading technology-driven businesses across international markets. As Chief Operating Officer of Gojek, he oversaw the company's mobility, food delivery and consumer logistics operations, having previously led cross-functional teams across Southeast Asia. His earlier career includes leadership roles at Apple in Singapore, and as a consultant with Bain & Company, specialising in technology services and telecommunications.

In his new role, Singhal will focus on enhancing the customer experience and driving innovation across Dubai's mobility ecosystem. His priorities will centre on deploying scalable technology to build a smarter, more forward-looking ride-hailing experience for customers.

“Dubai is one of the world's most dynamic markets for innovation, and there is a real opportunity to build an app designed around the unique needs of the people who live here. Our ambition is to make Zed the go-to app for rides across Dubai, whether it's an everyday taxi journey or a premium experience. My priority is to turn that ambition into reality by delivering a reliable, seamless service that customers choose time and again. By getting the fundamentals right in Dubai, we can build a homegrown success story with the potential to grow across the wider region.”

“Shobhit's appointment represents an important step in Zed's growth journey. At Al Ghurair Mobility, we see Zed as a key part of our vision for the future of mobility in Dubai. His experience in scaling complex mobility businesses, combined with his understanding of technology and operations, brings valuable expertise to the company. We have a clear vision for Zed as a homegrown platform that can deliver meaningful value to customers and partners alike. With Shobhit's leadership, our focus is on turning that vision into consistent execution and building a strong foundation for sustainable growth.”

With its roots in Dubai, Zed is focused on developing homegrown mobility technology tailored to the needs of Dubai residents. By strengthening its operations and building on its understanding of the local market, the company aims to establish a scalable platform.

Singhal holds an MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a Bachelor of Technology in Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi.