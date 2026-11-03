Wells Fargo Sees 'Significant' 2028 EPS Potential For Victoria's Secret, Raises Target To $120



Wells Fargo said the company's 2028 EPS power could be significant, despite the stock's year-to-date gains, according to The Fly.

According to Koyfin data, six of 13 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', while seven rate it 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'. Victoria's Secret is expected to report fiscal Q3 2026 results on December 2, with analysts forecasting EPS of $1.45 and revenue of $1.97 billion, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.

Victoria's Secret was in focus on Tuesday after Wells Fargo raised its price target on the retailer, citing durable comparable-sales momentum and further potential for earnings growth.

According to The Fly, analyst Ike Boruchow raised the firm's price target to $120 from $100 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating on the shares. Wells Fargo said the company is seeing its best results in a decade under CEO Hillary Super and believes its margin targets will move higher, while its 2028 earnings-per-share (EPS) power could be significant, The Fly reported.

VSKY shares traded 1.2% higher at the time of writing; the stock has gained over 9% in the past month.

According to Koyfin data, six out of 13 analysts covering the stock rate it 'Hold', whereas seven rate the stock 'Buy' or 'Strong Buy'. Their 12-month price target ranges from $73 to $112, with an average of $94.33.

Analysts See Turnaround Momentum Ahead Of Q3 Results

Last month, Barclays raised its price target on Victoria's Secret to $112 from $106 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating, citing transaction and traffic data indicating momentum across the business, according to The Fly. The firm remained constructive on the shares ahead of the company's third-quarter report.

On October 19, Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton raised the firm's price target to $104 from $101 and maintained an 'Overweight' rating, according to The Fly. The analyst said Victoria's Secret entered its Fashion Show event with stronger underlying momentum than in prior years, positioning the event to amplify existing demand rather than generate it.

Needham initiated coverage on Oct. 16 with a 'Buy' rating and a $106 price target. The firm said improvements in management, product assortment and marketing could support growth over several years. It also identified Victoria's Secret as a potential beneficiary of increased adoption of GLP-1 weight-loss medicines and described the stock as a“compelling momentum name” heading into 2027, according to The Fly.

PINK Expands Beauty Offering With Nine Brand Collaborations

Victoria's Secret's PINK brand recently announced the launch of The PINK Mini Bar on October 28, introducing 16 exclusive collaboration products from nine beauty brands, priced between $4 and $25.

The lineup includes Patchology, Touchland, Vacation, Mario Badescu and Wet Brush, among others. The collection launched online on October 28, with in-store availability across the U.S. and Puerto Rico scheduled for Nov. 4, 2026.

When is VSKY Reporting Earnings?

Victoria's Secret is expected to report its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on Dec. 2, 2026, with analysts forecasting a profit of approximately $1.45 per share and revenue of $1.97 billion, according to estimates compiled by Fiscal.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for VSKY turned 'Neutral' territory from 'Bullish' a day ago.

VSKY shares have surged over 85% year-to-date.

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